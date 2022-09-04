New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Wisconsin man wanted in a Milwaukee murder was killed in a police shooting Friday night.

Ernest Blakeney, 47, was shot and killed by police in Milwaukee’s downtown bar district after a high-speed chase Friday, Fox 6 reported.

He is wanted for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, 36-year-old Nikia Rogers, whose body was found in a burnt-out Blakeney home on August 25. He suspected that his house had been set on fire.

An autopsy later revealed that Rogers died of gunshot wounds to her back and head. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Wisconsin man allegedly killed ex-girlfriend days after judge grants bail following sex crime plea

A warrant was issued for Blakeney’s arrest on Monday.

According to officials, police located the pickup truck and the suspect around 11 p.m. Friday. The truck and the suspected accused were wanted in connection with this murder.

Blakney is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend days after prosecutors refused to keep him in jail pending a sentencing hearing because he had recently pleaded guilty to child sex charges.

NYPD searches for masked gunman in fatal shooting of 25-year-old woman near NYU

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

The chase ended when the truck broke down. The suspect then exited the vehicle and opened fire on the police. Several officers fired at the suspect, taking aim.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The suspect died from his injuries and his gun was recovered by authorities. Police described the suspect only as a 47-year-old homicide suspect, but the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Blakeney.

Blakeney was previously charged with second-degree sexual assault and in 2020 was accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl. He posted $5,000 cash bail and was released from jail in November 2021, the complaint states.

Fox News’ Adam Sabbs contributed to this report.