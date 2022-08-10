New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers responded to Trump-endorsed Tim Mitchell’s victory in the Republican gubernatorial primary on Tuesday by labeling it “radical” and “divisive.”

Mitchell defeated former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and two other Republican candidates in the GOP primary and will face Evers in the November general election.

In a statement following Mitchell’s predicted primary victory, the Evers campaign said her upcoming Republican opponent would say anything to appease former President Donald Trump, a “very extreme and divisive nominee.”

“After witnessing a race under constant attacks and confounding by the radical right, the Republican Party has chosen its most extreme and divisive nominee, Donald Trump, who will say anything to keep his endorsement,” the statement read. “From abortion and voting rights, to gun safety and public education — Tim Mitchell has taken the most extreme positions aimed at dividing our state and calling neighbors together.”

Michels is a multimillionaire owner of a construction company who has used millions of his own money to fund his campaign. Trump gave his endorsement in early June. In his victory speech Tuesday night, Mitchell called Evers a “weak leader” and vowed to turn the governor into a “redundant activist come November.”

Evers’ campaign highlighted Mitchell’s support for the 1849 abortion ban, which provided no exceptions for rape or extramarital sex. The governor’s campaign also marked the Republican foe’s questioning of election results, a pro-Second Amendment stance, and opposition to additional public school funding.

“Team Mitchell wants to enforce the abortion ban from 1849, which has no exceptions for rape or obscenity, and he has previously said it is ‘not unreasonable’ for a rape victim to be forced to give birth,” the Evers campaign said. “Mitchells said he’s willing to overturn the election results if he doesn’t like the result. He came out against common sense gun safety legislation that protects our children, and it’s ‘insane’ to invest more money in our public schools.”

“While Tim Mitchell wants to divide our communities, Gov. Evers is committed to bringing people together and addressing rising costs, helping small businesses, expanding high-speed Internet and giving our children the education they need to thrive,” the statement said. continued. “There is so much at stake this November that Gov. Evers will always do what is right for our state.”

Evers, who is seeking a second term as governor after a matchup with Mitchell in November, did not face a primary challenge in Tuesday’s election.