Wisconsin governor’s rival visits Kenosha to call for tax cuts

Madison, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers proposed a $600 million annual tax cut Tuesday — an election-year proposal that Republican legislative leaders dismissed as a “vote-buying ploy.

Evers announced the proposed cut just as his Republican opponent, Tim Mitchell, was touring Kenosha on the second anniversary of the sometimes violent protests. More police firing. Mitchell made Evers’ reaction to the unrest in Kenosha a key to his campaign Against democratic authority.

Mitchells and legislative leaders accused Evers of trying to divert attention from the anniversary of the Kenosha unrest. Evers said he was trying to help families struggling with high inflation.

Evers’ proposal, released three months before the November election, comes five months after the Legislature rejected another tax cut. He proposed making it nearly three times larger and included a $150 rebate For taxpayers. Evers cited the state’s projected $5 billion budget surplus as a reason to implement his latest plan. Similar tax cuts have been proposed every three years only to be rejected by the legislature.

“Wisconsin families have struggled the past few years, and even as our state and economy recover, we know people are still worried about rising costs and making ends meet,” Evers said in a statement.

Evers’ proposal caps co-payments for insulin at $35, repeals the state’s minimum markup law in an effort to lower gas prices, and cuts income taxes by 10% for individuals making less than $100,000 and families making less than $150,000. Other proposed tax cuts would benefit seniors on fixed incomes, expand the property tax exemption for veterans with disabilities, and seek to reduce nursing and child care costs.

“Our state is in a strong financial position and there is no reason for these dollars to sit in state coffers when families need help now,” Evers said.

The state’s projected budget surplus by mid-2023 has steadily increased as tax collections beat expectations. The latest estimate was for a surplus of $3.8 billion, but Evers on Tuesday expected it to rise to $5 billion.

“We will not jeopardize future budgets in the middle of a recession to fund a tax gimmick,” Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said in a statement rejecting the proposal. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu joined Vos in rejecting the plan.

“If the projected surplus materializes, we will lower taxes for everyone,” Voss said. “We won’t pick winners and losers with this vote-buying conspiracy by Tony Evers.”

Republicans who control the Legislature hope to defeat Evers in November, which would give them a chance to enact tax cuts under a Republican governor. Last year, Evers signed it into law A $2 billion middle-class tax cut passed by the Legislature. Evers is campaigning on it, which angers Republicans who say they should get the credit, especially since they rejected Evers’ proposed more than $1 billion tax increase on manufacturers and the wealthy.

In Kenosha, Michels was accompanied by Republican attorney general candidate Eric Toney and Republican US Rep. Brian Steil on a tour of a property damaged during protests two years ago. Later, a round table meeting was held with law enforcement officials.

Mitchells and other Republicans faulted Evers’ response to the protests, which came after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, a black man, during a domestic dispute. Blake survived but was paralyzed from the waist down.

On the third night of the protests, August 25, 2020, Kyle Rittenhouse opened fire on three people in the streets, killing two of them. A jury acquitted him Several of the charges came after he argued in November that he fired in self-defense.

Mitchells released a video ahead of the Kenosha tour that featured footage from 2020 of Evers saying he had “no regrets” about his response to the Kenosha violence. And nothing he did changed.

“Is it any wonder that Governor Evers desperately wants to change and talk about something other than Kenosha today?” Mitchells tweeted in response to Evers’ release of his tax cut. “He still has no regrets?”