Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the state’s Democratic candidate for Senate, chaired a state climate change task force that recommended anti-racism education.

The so-called Task Force on Climate Change — created and appointed by Gov. Tony Evers, D-Wis., to lead Burns in October 2019 — is designed to develop strategies for state government to combat climate change. Burns and other members of the task force delivered a final report a year later in December 2020, which laid out 55 solutions to combat global warming and promote “environmental justice”.

“To address this crisis and the environmental injustices associated with it, we must take immediate action and ensure that those actions are equitable and inclusive – anything less would perpetuate the long pattern of environmental racism we’ve seen in this country.” Barnes said in a statement after the report was published.

In its policy recommendations, the task force recommended implementing anti-racism education curricula in public institutions through executive action and legislation. The task force says racism is linked to climate change.

“Environmental racism and climate change are inextricably linked because embedded racism and prejudice in social, government, corporate and economic systems determine who benefits from activities that produce harmful emissions and suffers most from their consequences,” the report said.

“Historically, communities of color and low-income communities have suffered the most.”

The report added that “systemic racism is embedded in our social structures” and that the average American’s historical and racial literacy is “disappointingly low.” It also advocates using unconscious bias education to prevent future unjust laws.

In addition, the task force recommended that the state government expand support for adding climate science to its K-12 public school curriculum.

“To achieve environmental justice in Wisconsin, public institutions—including corporations, nonprofits, foundations, financial institutions, and the education system—must confront the racism and bias within their systems,” the report states.

Other recommendations include creating an environmental justice office, mandating a racial disparity impact study, and launching a climate change “education campaign.” Proposals to divest from fossil fuel investments and ban future oil and gas projects have been discussed but not finalized, the report said.

At the same time, Barnes had previously championed critical race theory (CRT), arguing that religious education was tantamount to “indoctrination”.

“Many people rallying against critical race theory based on ‘indoctrination’ are totally cool with tax dollars going toward religious education,” he tweeted on June 23, 2021. “Make it meaningful.”

CRT refers to a school of thought that broadly aims to study how racism affects major social institutions. Local school districts across the country faced intense criticism last year for introducing CRT concepts into the K-12 curriculum.

Barnes is running to unseat incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., in the upcoming November midterm elections. The race was rated a “toss up” by the Cook Political Report, and a recent Fox News poll showed Burns with a narrow lead over Johnson.

The Barnes campaign did not respond to a request for comment.