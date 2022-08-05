New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Wisconsin couple was pronounced dead Friday after lightning struck outside the White House last night.

James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, died of their injuries after the strike in Lafayette Park, Janesville, a DC Metro Police spokeswoman told Fox News Digital.

The condition of two others who were injured in this attack is critical. His identity has not been made public.

Lightning strikes near the White House

DC Fire and EMS responded to a report of a lightning strike in the center of Lafayette Park around 6:52pm local time.

Upon arrival, first responders found two adult females and two adult males, all suffering from life-threatening injuries, DC Fire and EMS said. All patients were transported to local hospitals.

D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo told Fox News that officers from the US Secret Service uniformed division and the US Park Police witnessed the strike and immediately began aiding the victims.

DC Fire and EMS previously tweeted, “DC is heroic in the process of treating and transporting 4 patients, all in critical condition.”

Fox News’ Bradford Betz contributed to this report.