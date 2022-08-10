Wisconsin Assembly leader Vos defeated a Trump-backed challenger

Madison, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin’s most powerful Republican narrowly escaped being targeted by Donald Trump in Tuesday’s primary, then said his victory proved lawmakers “don’t have to be a lapdog to whatever Donald Trump says.”

Robin Vos, the longest-serving speaker in the state’s history, has weathered intense criticism from Trump and others that he did not seek to certify the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden.

But his narrow margin over landlord and political newcomer Adam Stein suggests Trump has power over many conservative voters.

After his victory, Vos lashed out at former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, whom he hired to investigate the 2020 election results at Trump’s insistence. Voss had a testy relationship with Gableman, who ended up endorsing Stein and campaigning for him, including appearing at a Friday rally with Trump.

Vos called Gableman “an embarrassment to the state” and said “he embarrassed himself.” Voss said Assembly Republicans will meet next week to discuss the Gableman investigation and what to do next. Five lawsuits are pending in connection with the investigation, which cost taxpayers more than $1.1 million, and Voss dropped it earlier this year.

Asked if he regrets hiring Gableman, Voss pauses and says, “I’ll have to think about it.”

Voss was first elected in 2004 and became Speaker in 2013. Voss has had a hand in every major Republican initiative of the past decade. Unofficial results showed Vos losing to Stein by just 260 votes, or less than 3 percentage points. No Democrats are running for the seat.

Voss, and the Republican agenda, have been largely blocked by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers for the past two years. Voss has fallen out of favor with Trump after Trump refused to certify Biden’s victory in Wisconsin. Voss, citing legal experts, said decertification is unconstitutional.

Steen walked on stage certifying the election. Days before the primary, he announced his support for banning all birth control.

“This election is only about one issue. It’s just about whether or not we can debunk the last election and overturn it,” Vos said. “This is only a referendum on annulment of elections, which is unconstitutional.”

Vos won against Trump-aligned challengers who defeated Republicans across the country. Last week, Arizona’s Republican House Speaker, Rusty Bowers, lost his bid for a state Senate seat. After rejecting requests by then-President Trump to help manipulate the 2020 results and testifying before Congress about the efforts.