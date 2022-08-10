type here...
Politics Wisconsin Assembly leader Vos defeated a Trump-backed challenger
Politics

Wisconsin Assembly leader Vos defeated a Trump-backed challenger

By printveela editor

-

6
0
- Advertisment -


Madison, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin’s most powerful Republican narrowly escaped being targeted by Donald Trump in Tuesday’s primary, then said his victory proved lawmakers “don’t have to be a lapdog to whatever Donald Trump says.”

Robin Vos, the longest-serving speaker in the state’s history, has weathered intense criticism from Trump and others that he did not seek to certify the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden.

But his narrow margin over landlord and political newcomer Adam Stein suggests Trump has power over many conservative voters.

After his victory, Vos lashed out at former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, whom he hired to investigate the 2020 election results at Trump’s insistence. Voss had a testy relationship with Gableman, who ended up endorsing Stein and campaigning for him, including appearing at a Friday rally with Trump.

Advertisement

Vos called Gableman “an embarrassment to the state” and said “he embarrassed himself.” Voss said Assembly Republicans will meet next week to discuss the Gableman investigation and what to do next. Five lawsuits are pending in connection with the investigation, which cost taxpayers more than $1.1 million, and Voss dropped it earlier this year.

2022 mid-term elections

  • Mitchell wins Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial primary, faces Evers

  • Omar Akes outhouse primary victory over centrist in Minnesota

  • Electoral skeptics surged in key Wisconsin and Minnesota races

  • Abrams seeks to invest in building an inclusive economy in Georgia

    • Asked if he regrets hiring Gableman, Voss pauses and says, “I’ll have to think about it.”

    Voss was first elected in 2004 and became Speaker in 2013. Voss has had a hand in every major Republican initiative of the past decade. Unofficial results showed Vos losing to Stein by just 260 votes, or less than 3 percentage points. No Democrats are running for the seat.

    Voss, and the Republican agenda, have been largely blocked by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers for the past two years. Voss has fallen out of favor with Trump after Trump refused to certify Biden’s victory in Wisconsin. Voss, citing legal experts, said decertification is unconstitutional.

    Steen walked on stage certifying the election. Days before the primary, he announced his support for banning all birth control.

    “This election is only about one issue. It’s just about whether or not we can debunk the last election and overturn it,” Vos said. “This is only a referendum on annulment of elections, which is unconstitutional.”

    Advertisement

    Vos won against Trump-aligned challengers who defeated Republicans across the country. Last week, Arizona’s Republican House Speaker, Rusty Bowers, lost his bid for a state Senate seat. After rejecting requests by then-President Trump to help manipulate the 2020 results and testifying before Congress about the efforts.

    Previous articleWhat is the state of war? The Marcoses are getting stellar treatment in the new movie.
    Next article12-year-old Virginia is helping children with cancer after losing her own mother to the disease

    Latest news

    CANADAprintveela editor - 0

    Canada hockey scandal shows need to ban non-disclosure agreements, advocates say

    Hockey Canada's handling of the sexual harassment allegations has brought new attention to the issue of non-disclosure agreements...
    Read more
    ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

    From teen love and vampires to dystopian drama, the young adult genre continues to evolve.

    Whether it's vampires, superheroes, or old school, youth TV shows can make a big impact on their viewers....
    Read more
    Politicsprintveela editor - 0

    US inflation remains high despite falling gas prices

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Even though inflation is expected to remain painfully high for months — Americans can finally...
    Read more
    US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

    At least 1 dead in New Jersey Turnpike bus rollover crash: Police

    off Video After a horrific bus accident on the New Jersey Turnpike...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    CANADAprintveela editor - 0

    You tip your barber, but what about your mechanic? Expect to see more creepy ends

    Canadians are used to tipping bartenders and waiters, but some private liquor stores also offer tips for customers...
    Read more
    POLITICSprintveela editor - 0

    The Greens stage an unconventional race for the lead with video games and an open mic

    The Green Party of Canada prides itself on pursuing politics differently, and its upcoming leadership race looks poised...
    Read more

    Must read

    CANADAprintveela editor - 0

    Canada hockey scandal shows need to ban non-disclosure agreements, advocates say

    Hockey Canada's handling of the sexual harassment allegations...
    Read more
    ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

    From teen love and vampires to dystopian drama, the young adult genre continues to evolve.

    Whether it's vampires, superheroes, or old school, youth...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    You might also likeRELATED
    Recommended to you

    Editor Picks

    Must Read

    Hot Topics

    About Us

    Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

    Contact us: contact@printveela.com

    Follow Us

    © Copyright - Printveela News