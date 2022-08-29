New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Lt. Gov. of Virginia. Four additional states have endorsed California’s latest proposal to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035, according to Winsome Sears. Sears told “Fox & Friends First” on Monday that she and Gov. Glenn Youngkin are vowing to fight the initiative at home, even as Virginia’s previous Democratic legislature pushed the state over California’s policies.

California 'can't handle' new gas-powered car ban: Chuck DeVore

LT. GOV WINSOM SEARS: We will try to repeal this law because we will repeal it. We didn’t get a chance to say what California was doing. They decided only last Thursday that it would be by 2035 No gas-powered vehicles Sold in California. We’ve had a previous Democrat legislature, and whatever California does, that’s fine with them, except we get a governor. If California wants to jump off a cliff, as my mother used to say, you’re going to do it too. Here’s the kicker: By 2026, one-third of all vehicles sold in California should be. Zero emissions. Otherwise, automakers face a $20,000 fine. guess what? That’s going to happen right here in Virginia, too, because we say, ‘Ditto.’ If we’re going to pass laws in Virginia, whatever California does, that’s what we do, so why do we have legislatures? Why do we have a governor? We’re going to get rid of this thing and hopefully we can get at least a few sane Democrat legislators to say, ‘Not here, not in Virginia.’

