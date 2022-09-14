Winning the Return of Haaland Magic Caps

Borussia Dortmund knew what to expect from Erling Haaland, after all, in two and a half years he scored 86 goals in 89 matches for them. It didn’t matter. The Manchester City striker took his tally for his new club to a remarkable 13 goals in nine games to doom his old club to a brutal Champions League defeat after they won with a Jude Bellingham header in the second half.

Haaland pulled off a superb acrobatic volley, converting an equally impressive cross from Joao Cancelo as Pep Guardiola’s team recovered from a passive first half and falling behind to maintain their 100% start to the campaign. This followed an immaculately observed minute of silence by Queen Elizabeth II.

Dortmund proved to be a more awkward assignment for the Premier League champions than last week’s 4-0 walk in Seville, and a test of patience for Haaland and those who expected the car’s high-scoring start to continue in City colours. The centre-forward was one of three former Borussia Dortmund players in City’s starting lineup, along with captain Ilkay Gundogan and Manuel Akanji. The fourth, Sergio Gomez, was on the bench.

Haaland regained possession several times, had a small off-the-ball fight with former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can and poured himself a drink from away goalkeeper Alexander Meyer’s water bottle while waiting for a first-half corner. But he never saw the gates of Dortmund during the boring debut period. The striker was not alone in this regard.

Edin Terzic’s side comfortably choked City in the first half, their three midfields helping to form a compact unit that was pleased with Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish getting the ball to close the gaps in the center. When danger did arise, the experienced centre-back duo Mats Hummels and Niklas Süle were on the alert. Süle prevented Haaland from taking his first hint of a chance when he headed a cross from Mahrez just as the former Dortmund forward got up to connect. Only in the 41st minute did Kevin de Bruyne find an opportunity to release Haaland behind the German defense, but this opening was blocked by an interception by Hummels.

Jude Bellingham passes Ederson to give Borussia Dortmund the lead. Photo: Peter Powell/EPA

Shortly before the break with Guardiola, City created a picture of frustration with their players often failing to stop Dortmund from playing from behind. Grealish was another source of annoyance. The £100m player has regularly found himself in open space on the left, but has rarely gotten the better of Thomas Meunier on the right side of the defense or beat the visiting defenders with a spectacular cross.

It was Borussia Dortmund that created the first real moment when Jude Bellingham spun off Gundogan and Rodri in midfield before sending Rafael Guerreiro to the left flank. The full-back tossed the ball out to Salih Ozcan, who stepped inside Akanci but landed a shot straight into Ederson’s hands.

The guests put constant pressure on City immediately after the restart, attacking with more intensity, speed and more numbers. Guardiola called his assistants to an emergency meeting in the technical area, but by the time their changes were made, Borussia had done damage.

Marco Reus almost made a breakthrough after the impressive Bellingham sent Ozdan down the left wing with a sharp ball for the first time. Ozcan played the Dortmund veteran behind City’s defense and Ederson’s goal opened up as he responded to Akanji’s desperate lunge. Reus fired a shot over the City goalkeeper but also wide of the far post. After a few moments, Bellingham softened the blow of the miss.