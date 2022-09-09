Winners, losers in Rams’ season-opening loss to Bills: Big night for Von Miller, Josh Allen

The proverbial notion of “Super Bowl preview” is a bit loose – after all, the Los Angeles Rams were “hosting” the Cincinnati Bengals with the Lombardi Trophy last February? It’s a timely reminder that any interconference matchup before Columbus Day qualifies as a Super Bowl preview.

But Thursday night’s kickoff game of the NFL’s 2022 regular season, pitting the Rams against the Buffalo Bills, was legitimately supposed to be a matchup — before the game, anyway — that we could witness again in Super Bowl 57. So, while Buffalo’s 31-10 trampling of Glendale, Arizona, was only LA’s first of 284 games that will ultimately decide who plays for rings early next year, the matchup felt a little weighted by its importance as a season-opening matchup.

NFL Newspaper:Sign up now to get football news delivered to your inbox

With that, about the next-level winners and losers:

The winners

Play to Win $25K: USA Today NFL Survivor Pool

From Miller: He picked the right horse, a two-time Super Bowl winner — traded from the Denver Broncos to the Rams midway through the 2021 season to prove a huge difference maker for L.A. — who could be the final piece to Buffalo’s Lombardi puzzle. After opting to sign with the Bills for six years and $120 million in the offseason. Miller recorded two of Buffalo’s seven sacks and certainly looked like the man who made all the difference in the final 13 seconds of regulation in the Bills’ heartbreaking overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in last season’s divisional playoff round.

Josh Allen: Buffalo’s fifth-year quarterback wasn’t perfect in his 2022 debut, but he showed why he’s a favorite to win league MVP honors. Allen connected on his first 10 passes en route to 297 yards and three TDs and ran for another score while leading the team with 56 rushing yards. If he’s good on opening night with a team that’s only set up for rings, it’s scary to think how he might fare in a few months.

Week 1 Options:Will the Buccaneers or Cowboys start 1-0?

Super Bowl Predictions:Also, playoff outlooks, MVP picks and other awards

Power Rankings:Which teams look like Super Bowl 57 contenders entering Week 1 of the 2022 season?

Buffalo’s Title Aspirations: The Bills won a pair of AFL titles in 1964 and ’65, but the franchise is best known for its 0-4 Super Bowl run from 1990-93. But they made their case as the team to beat on Thursday, beating the champions on the road and could be the outfit their beloved Mafia have been waiting for all these years.

Sophie Stadium: The home of the Rams (and Chargers, sort of) has become every bit the crown jewel showcase venue owner Stan Kroenke envisioned when the franchise returned to Los Angeles six years ago. Just as Super Bowl 56 was the final game of the 2021 season, the stars — and a pair of impressive teams — are on display for the 2022 NFL opener.

Odell Beckham: The free-agent wideout, who recovered from an ACL tear while with the Rams in Super Bowl 56, was part of the celebratory atmosphere before kickoff. Although he didn’t sign, the Rams kept OBJ’s locker at their practice facility … suggesting he could eventually return.

Dwayne Johnson: The Rock is back as the pregame hype man for Super Bowl 56 … though we love the maroon get-up from Super Sunday.

NBC’s New A-Team: Mike Tirico replaces Al Michaels as the play-by-play man for “Sunday Night Football” and is just as crisp working with analyst Chris Collinsworth. This is not the first time the two have worked together, but the comfort level and smooth transmission is good. Collinsworth also used Michaels’ favorite catchphrase, “whosgo,” during a soft tribute to his former partner in the fourth quarter.

Sean McVay and Les Snead: The Rams coach/GM tandem, which has 62 wins since McVay’s hiring in 2017 (second in the NFL during that span), officially extended their contracts through 2026 Thursday morning. McVay, 36, is the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl.

The losers

McVay: He is 5-0 in Week 1 by an average margin of nearly 17 points. No more. The Rams’ 21-point loss in the first game of the following season was the second-worst by a defending Super Bowl champion.

Pre-Season Holidays: Seven combined turnovers, several drops — looking at you, Tyler Higbee — and a special performance by the Rams will have McVay rethinking his lack of play on much of the roster in the preseason, despite his past success in openers. Buffalo also needs to sharpen up, but the snaps the Bills’ starters received in August certainly didn’t hurt.

Matthew Stafford: Picked off three times and buried for minus-49 yards on those seven sacks, this isn’t the way Rams QB Balkey is nursing his elbow — his arm is fine.

Secondary Objectives: Bills and Rams receivers combined for 55 receptions – but nearly 40% went to Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs (8 catches, 122 yards, TD) and LA’s Cooper Kupp (13 grabs, 128 yards, TD). Super Bowl 56 MVP Kupp especially needs more help going forward — especially from new WR2 Allen Robinson, who caught just one ball Thursday.

Nick Scott: Anytime a defender gets trucked by a quarterback — even one as imposing as Allen — he’s going to hear about it in the film room for days to come. Bummer for Rams safety.

Matt Araiza: The former San Diego State punter was not in this game, was not eligible to participate in this game and should not have been on Buffalo’s roster as long as he was. The Bills, who have never been on Thursday, got a fresh reminder that, hopefully, they shouldn’t compromise their culture — especially for someone they don’t need.

Joe Noteboom: The Rams’ new left tackle … has some work to do to make people forget about retired team leader Andrew Whitworth.

James Cook: A Georgia product and brother of Minnesota Vikings star Dalvin Cook, the Bills rookie fumbled his first (and so far only) NFL carry. Cook is expected to be the X-factor for Buffalo’s offense this season … but not this kind of X-factor.

Rams Run Game: With just 52 yards on 18 carries, Cam Akers failed to gain an inch. Not satisfactory.

Miller’s Haircut: Nah, Van. At least show some imagination and go to the Heptagon next time.

‘Super Bowl Preview’: Back to where we started. If this is indeed a precursor to Super Bowl 57, let’s hope the Rams are better prepared, as we certainly don’t need a repeat of the championship blowouts that plagued the 1980s and ’90s.

***

Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Nate Davis on Twitter @ByNateDavis.