Winner Kelly brings tears of joy and a sense of release

FROMChloe Kelly could have run all the way to Hanwell if she’d been allowed to. The place where she grew up with her seven siblings facing each other in the concrete cages of west London is only five miles away, but it wouldn’t matter if that was how she felt; how they all did it. God, the noise. Explosion, ejection, everything. She just went and fucking did it. England had. She scored a goal in Target. The one they’ve been waiting for so long.

England are European champions. Yes, England. European Champions. How do you even begin to formulate it? A moment of this magnitude. How could she be. And now she’s hurtling across the turf at Wembley, her teammates chasing after her, the white shirt that will forever be in her hands fluttering wildly over her head. Around her, 87,192 people, the tournament’s record-breaking crowd went wild.

Her teammates swooped in, chasing her, grabbing her, not wanting to miss this moment. They never will now; it will always be there. The first ever trophy for England women was at arm’s length, 56 years and one day after the only trophy ever won by any English team.

There were 10 minutes left in extra time when she scored a goal, but that number began to feel largely out of place, as if penalties were now inevitable, just what everyone was waiting for: drama, tension. Yes, and cruelty, too. A year ago, in the same arena, the men of England were in the lead in the final of the European Championship and lost it on penalties. And that was Italy: that was Germany, for God’s sake. What served to make this feeling even more liberating.

England took the lead thanks to a superb goal by Ella Thun an hour later in a grueling, sometimes confrontational match that was always at the cutting edge. The beauty was in the simplicity, a beautiful first ball from Kira Walsh sent her through, time seemed to slow down. It’s time to think, think, maybe, at some subconscious level, to realize all this signified. It’s time to weigh that too.

Not for Tuna. Her flawless shot soared into the air, the ball slowly, almost serenely falling into the net, she was watched all the way – in the case of Beth Meade from the corner flag, as she made her way to the bench after an injury. Which was just one of the reasons why it hadn’t been done yet. Germany prevailed in the second half and deservedly received a superb equalizer from Lina Magull who took the game into extra time.

Tension clung to the place, gunfire looming. Some stories seem to write themselves.

However, there is always an alternative ending, and 110 minutes on the clock, an ugly goal and the most beautiful moment. A corner from the right was taken by Lucy Bronze, huge all night, and fell at the German goal line.

As Kelly describes it, she was playing “no rules street football”, her brothers bumped into her in the cage, playing until nightfall. If it was easy, she “wouldn’t be here,” she said. It wasn’t easy: a year ago she had a torn cruciate ligament in her knee, and she missed the Olympics, so her participation here was in question. Now that it mattered most, she was here.

Struggling for the ball, bodies in front of her did not interfere, Kelly crossed the line and then hit the road, millions went crazy.

She jumped, ran, screamed and headed for the touchline. Six hours earlier her friends and family had stood at Wembley with an England flag emblazoned with the word QPR, the club she started at, now she stood in front of them with her arms folded across her chest. When it finally stopped and they were ready to start again, referee Katerina Monzul pulled out a yellow card. She should ask to be kept. It was her first international goal in competition. in Target.

Everything seemed to be settled, with England now masterfully managing the last minutes, the ball remained mostly in the corner, as if Kelly had brought clarity. However, it will never end until, well, when substitutes and England staff take the field with the final whistle. Jumped over by Jill Scott, the only player left from the last England final in 2009.

There were tears everywhere. It meant the whole world to them; something deeper than a trophy that would be uncovered in the coming days, but now it was to be enjoyed.

And Wembley broke into Sweet Caroline, the players lined up along the edge of the field and ran to join them. “It’s Coming Home” also rocked, maybe for the last time? Once again, with feeling. Everywhere they sang: both at this stadium and far beyond its borders.

In Durham, Sheffield, Whitby, Sunderland, Manchester, Hanwell too. Or just stood there and looked at it, still trying to realize that it really happened. So, here’s how it feels. England did it.

“Oh my God,” Kelly said, looking at this stadium, this sound. “Look at them. It’s amazing. It’s unreal! This is what dreams are made of. I want to thank everyone who took part in my rehabilitation. I always believed that I would be here.”

And so she was, not for a moment tested in 56 years. Or, in many cases, never. She has not gone far, but she has come a very long way. Everyone had.