Windy and hot weather contributes to the explosive growth of fires in California and Montana.

IRECA, California. Large wildfires in California and Montana increased significantly as firefighters protected outlying communities on Sunday as hot and windy weather in the dry western US created the potential for even more spread.

The McKinney fire spiraled out of control in Northern California’s Klamath National Forest as erratic thunderstorms swept through the region south of the Oregon border, US Forest Service spokeswoman Adrienne Freeman said.

“The fuel beds are so dry that they could just explode from this lightning,” she said. “These thunder cells are accompanied by gusty, erratic winds that can carry fire in all directions.

According to Sunday’s incident report, the flames expanded to more than 80 square miles (207 square kilometers) just two days after the eruption in a largely deserted area of ​​Siskiyou County. The reason was investigated.

A second, smaller fire to the west, sparked by dry lightning on Saturday, threatened the tiny town of Seiyad, Freeman said. About 400 homes are at risk due to two fires in California.



In Montana, a blaze that broke out in a pasture near the town of Elmo grew to more than 11 square miles (28 square kilometers) after entering the forest. Temperatures in western Montana could rise to 96 degrees (36 Celsius) by Sunday afternoon due to strong winds, according to the National Weather Service.

About 200 miles (320 km) to the south, Idahoans received an evacuation order on Saturday as an elk fire in Salmon Challis National Forest burned more than 67.5 square miles (174.8 square km) of woodland near the town of Salmon. On Saturday it was 17%.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Saturday as the McKinney fire intensified. The ruling gives Newsom more flexibility to make emergency response and recovery decisions, as well as access federal assistance.

California law enforcement has knocked on the doors of Yreka Fort Jones to urge residents to get out and safely evacuate their livestock to trailers. Automatic calls were also sent to landlines because there was no cell service in some areas.



The Pacific Coast Trail Association urged hikers to reach the nearest town, while the US Forest Service closed a 110-mile (177-kilometer) section of the trail from Mount Etna to the Mount Ashland campsite in southern Oregon.

In western Montana, a wind-driven Elmo Fire forced the evacuation of homes and livestock as it raced through grass and wood. The National Interagency Fire Center estimates that it could take nearly a month for the fire to be contained.

Part of Highway 28 between Hot Springs and Elmo was closed due to thick smoke, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.