Nick Kyrgios is in yet another legal battle after the woman Allegedly possessed “about 700 drinks”. The Australian tennis pro has sued the Australian tennis pro for defamation at this year’s Wimbledon final, saying the incident caused her “substantial damage and distress”.

Anna Paulus was kicked out of the match shortly after in July Kyrgios turned to the umpire To complain about her talking during the match.

“She was drunk out of her mind in the front row talking to me in the middle of the game,” he said at the time. “The guy with the dress, looks like he’s had about 700 drinks, bro!”

The woman later said she had only had two drinks and revealed in a letter released by her lawyers on Tuesday that she was taking legal action.

“During the final, Nick Kyrgios made a reckless and completely unfounded accusation against me. Not only did it cause significant harm that day, I was suspended from the arena, but Mr Kyrgios’s false accusation was broadcast, and read by millions around the world, causing considerable harm to me and my family. and causing pain,” Paulus said in his statement.

“I will not be suing, but after much consideration, I have determined that I have no alternative but to instruct my attorney, Brett Wilson LLP, to bring defamation cases against Mr. Kyrgios to clear my name,” she continued.

“The only grounds for taking legal action are to obtain vindication and to prevent a repeat of the allegation. Any damages recovered will be donated to charity.”

