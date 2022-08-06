New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Born to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow enjoyed fame throughout her life.

The “Meet Me At Our Spot” singer is an outspoken musician in her own right, along with her older brother. Jayden Smith.

In March, her father stormed the Oscars stage after comedian Chris Rock cracked a joke at Jada’s expense. Will slaps the comedian, walks back to his seat, and yells, “Get your f—– mouth out of my wife’s name.”

Smith’s family and Rock have remained largely silent since the incident, making small comments or brief jokes.

In a new interview with Billboard , Willow says the infamous slap “didn’t shake me as much as my own inner demons.”

Willow rushes to save her father.

“I see my whole self Family as a human beingAnd I love and accept them for their humanity,” the 21-year-old said.

“Because of the position we are in, our humanity is sometimes not acknowledged and we are expected to act in a way that is not conducive to a healthy human life and to be honest.”

Her words mirror those of her father recently Shared in a video His own reflections on what happened.

“I can tell all of you, there was no part of me that was the right way to act in that moment,” the “Men in Black” star said. “There’s no part of me that thinks that’s the right way to handle a sense of disrespect or humiliation.”

One of Smith’s sons posted his opinion about the slap, Taking to Twitter Hours after it happened.

“I hate when I let people down,” Smith said in his apology video.