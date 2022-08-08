type here...
Willow Smith talks about father Will's Oscar slapping incident

(CNN)Willow Smith She says she was not intimidated by the media storm that followed her father’s death. Will Smithslapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards, because she sees her “whole family as human beings.”

The 21-year-old singer and Emmy nominee broke her silence on the controversial incident. Interview with Billboard published on Friday, saying it didn’t dampen her creativity or “shock me as much as my own inner demons.”
“I see my entire family as human beings and I love and accept them for all their humanity,” she told the publication. “Because of the position we are in, sometimes our humanity is not accepted and we are expected to behave in ways that are not conducive to a healthy human life and not conducive to being honest.”

    Will Smith slaps Oscar in new video
    At the ceremony back in March, Will Smith blasted host Rock when the comedian joked about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head as he presented the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. Pinkett Smith suffers from autoimmune alopecia.
      “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star then left the stage and yelled, “Get my wife’s name out of your king’s mouth” from his seat.
        Smith, 53, has since resigned from the academy, which banned him from the awards program for 10 years.
        Last month, after taking a break from social media, Smith said he “deeply regrets” his actions in a video posted to his verified Instagram account.

