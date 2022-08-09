William Ruto is the self-proclaimed champion of Kenya’s “Business Nation”.

William Ruto loves to talk about his humble origins as a barefoot childhood in the Rift Valley; his first pair of shoes at age 15; time he bought up selling chicken and ground nuts on the side of a busy highway.
This story is at the heart of Mr. Ruto’s campaign against what he calls “a nation of hustlers” – hard-working and ambitious young people who, like him once, deserve a better deal. “If you listen to Joe Biden, you will see that he speaks the same language,” Mr. Ruto said in an interview. “How do we bring the majority to the negotiating table when their talents, energy and ideas are also part of building a nation?”
But everything is not so simple. Although Mr. Ruto is critical of the outgoing government, he has been part of it for the last nine years as Vice President of Kenya. And his days of poverty are far behind him: his vast business interests, acquired during his time in politics, include a 2,500-acre farm, a luxury hotel, and a giant poultry farm.
These days, Mr. Ruto, 55, travels more by helicopter than by matatu, the overcrowded vans used by the average Kenyan hustler.
Controversy abounds on all sides in this unprecedented election, and Mr. Ruto has brought a vibrant, energetic energy to the country’s dying elite.
Even detractors admit that he is charismatic, hardworking and full of new ideas. His promises of a “rising” economy are resonating with poor Kenyans, who are still reeling from the pandemic and are now struggling with rising food and fuel prices.
And he has vowed to sweep away Kenya’s old political dynasties, typified by his opponent Raila Odinga, 77, and his political enemy (and former boss), outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta.
“There is no doubt that William Ruto’s presidential campaign has stymied the political establishment in Kenya,” said David Ndee, a powerful economist who backs Mr. Ruto. wrote before voting on Tuesday. “They haven’t seen a simple swindler who is rethinking our policies.”
Yet Mr. Ruto’s animosity towards Mr. Kenyatta, the sole subject of his most vicious campaigning attacks, is reminiscent of a vendetta. Critics point to this as an example of a ruthless style, if Mr. Ruto comes to power, it could turn into an authoritarian rule.
Mr. Ruto dismisses these concerns, as well as controversy over his indictment by the International Criminal Court in 2011 on charges of inciting electoral violence four years earlier. The case fell apart in 2016 after the Kenyan government stopped cooperating with prosecutors.
“It was all a political charade,” Mr. Ruto said.
His biggest problem right now might be apathy. During the voter registration campaign earlier this year, turnout has been disappointing, especially among young Kenyans who are at the center of Mr. Ruto’s campaign.
So if he wants to emerge victorious, analysts say, he needs his supporters to do more than just fuss. They need to go out and vote.
Abdi Latif Dahir made a report.