William Ruto is the self-proclaimed champion of Kenya’s “Business Nation”.

William Ruto loves to talk about his humble origins as a barefoot childhood in the Rift Valley; his first pair of shoes at age 15; time he bought up selling chicken and ground nuts on the side of a busy highway.

This story is at the heart of Mr. Ruto’s campaign against what he calls “a nation of hustlers” – hard-working and ambitious young people who, like him once, deserve a better deal. “If you listen to Joe Biden, you will see that he speaks the same language,” Mr. Ruto said in an interview. “How do we bring the majority to the negotiating table when their talents, energy and ideas are also part of building a nation?”

But everything is not so simple. Although Mr. Ruto is critical of the outgoing government, he has been part of it for the last nine years as Vice President of Kenya. And his days of poverty are far behind him: his vast business interests, acquired during his time in politics, include a 2,500-acre farm, a luxury hotel, and a giant poultry farm.