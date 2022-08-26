New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Speaking by phone with Fox News Digital on Thursday about the new Biden administration student loan handout plan announced this week, former Education Secretary William Bennett was very clear.

“It’s a terrible, terrible, stupid idea,” he said.

“I’ll just tick off a few things,” Bennett said of the new plan and how it would affect Americans.

“It has an inflationary effect — and I’ll leave that to economists and others. But almost everyone, including former Obama administration officials, is suggesting that it adds a lot of fuel to the fire in terms of inflation,” he said. .

At the time, a one-time maximum loan forgiveness of $10,000 for borrowers earning less than $125,000 would cost taxpayers nearly $300 billion, a Penn Wharton budget model found. Some economists argue that this will increase inflation. The so-called Inflation Reduction Act, passed earlier this month, includes $300 billion in deficit reduction.

Also, the nation’s federal student debt now tops $1.6 trillion after years of ballooning. According to the latest federal data, more than 43 million Americans have federal student loan debt, with nearly a third owing less than $10,000 and more than half owing less than $20,000.

The national debt, according to the Treasury Department, is currently $30.7 trillion.

William Bennett continued, “So the forgiven money goes into the economy and heats things up – and prices go up. Prices go up for everybody.”

“Also, those who suffer the most from this will have less – and will not have – the benefits of the student forgiveness scheme.”

“There are a couple categories here,” he added. “One, all the people who didn’t go to college or graduate from college. And second — and this point is kind of neglected — minorities.

“We’ve seen a decline in black enrollment in higher education over the last five or 10 or so years,” Bennett said. “So it’s going to fall disproportionately on minority groups.”

For starters, Bennett cites a study done at the University of California, Santa Cruz – a working paper by the Stanford University Institute for Economic Policy Research. Researchers found that California community colleges have experienced a significant drop in enrollment since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — “and this enrollment drop is particularly pronounced among Black and Latinx students,” the group found.

“There’s a bit of a trick here — ‘Well, these are the people who are under $125,000 in terms of income.’ Well, no, they’re not.”

“While all racial and ethnic groups experienced large declines in enrollment during the pandemic,” the California study said, “black students experienced the greatest impacts. Black enrollment declined 5 percent in spring 2019, 14 percent in fall 2020, 12 percent in spring 2021 and 7 percent in fall 2021. “

And “from fall 2019 to fall 2020, enrollment among black students fell 20 percent,” the study found, according to The Journal of Blacks in Higher Education.

Bennett also pointed to a fact sheet from the Postsecondary National Policy Institute (PNPI) that states, in part, “While black students have made enrollment gains over the past two decades, there has been little progress in closing the degree attainment gap.”

Bennett said of the Biden student loan handout plan: “So it disproportionately favors white people and high earners who have earned these degrees and have this student loan. It favors people who have gone to college or graduate school — and the higher up there is the white population in that group than the population as a whole. “

He said, “Blacks have dropped out of college or never attended college, in terms of showing smaller numbers over the last few years — so they don’t get [as much] Take advantage of it.”

“The other interesting and tricky thing about this is the plan’s income level cutoff — $125,000 for an individual and $250,000 for a couple,” Bennett said.

“A combined income of $250,000 for a couple is not that bad – that’s living very well in America.

“They may be at a very low income level now — but they’re just getting started. They’re going to reap the benefits of their college education in the future.”

“But remember these people are making $125,000 or less at the beginning of their careers. In the beginning. These are basically 20-year-olds or 30-year-olds. They’re going to make a lot. More money as they go.

“So there’s a bit of a trick here — ‘Well, these are the people who make less than $125,000 in income.’ There is a strong argument, therefore, that they are early in their professional careers.

“And they’re going to make a lot more money in the future. They may be at a very low income level now — but they’re just getting started. They’re going to reap the benefits of their college education in the future.”

“That’s one thing about higher education that most people agree on — if you have those college degrees, you’re going to make more money than someone who doesn’t, whether that’s fair or not,” he said.

“That has to be taken into account,” Bennett said. “Why do you want forgiveness for people who did that?”

“We keep chasing our tail. Keep raising grants, loans — and they keep raising fees. As soon as the money comes in, they find a way to charge you for it.”

He continued, “The other thing is – and I was so happy to see this week’s quote from 1987 for goodness sake – as soon as you forgive these loans for higher education, colleges and universities raise their tuition and fees. And they do.

“College fees and university fees have risen far above the rate of inflation – and we will now see another increase through the people who run these institutions.”

Bennett added, “We keep chasing our tails. Keep raising grants, loans — and they keep raising fees. As soon as the money comes in, they find a way to charge you for it.

“Americans will do anything to get their kids through college and into college. And that benefits institutions.”

So what about all the people who have paid off their loans and how do they feel about this?

“No kidding. I’m one of them,” replied Bennett.

“You’re violating a basic contractual agreement and obligation — when you borrow money, you have to pay it back. And you’re not helping people who have done an honorable thing.”

“I got out of school in 1970 – I owed $24,000, which is a lot of money today. And the first thing I did was pay off my loans. I didn’t like the idea of ​​this debt hanging over me.

“A lot of people did,” he added. “And that’s what they do [the administration] Tell me about it?”

“People who have paid off their debt – they don’t get anything out of this. People who never had any debts – they don’t get anything out of this. Welders, barbers, many others – they don’t get anything.

“So here you are, making a very bad move for the economy in terms of inflation,” Bennett said.

“You’re prioritizing an already advantaged class over others,” he said.

“You’re breaking a basic contractual agreement and obligation — when you borrow, you have to pay it back. You signed a piece of paper — you took it. And you’re not helping people who have done an honorable thing.”

“The moral hazard here is very clear,” Bennett said.

“It’s a terrible, terrible, stupid idea,” he said of the student loan handout plan.

And “the only reason we think a person would push this would be for political gain,” Bennett said, adding that they hope they can get it. [loan handout] Will vote for Biden. That’s the only conclusion you can draw.”

