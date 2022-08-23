New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

After securing him First win on the PGA Tour At the St. Jude Championship earlier this month, Will Zalatoris is officially out of the FedEx Cup playoffs with two herniated discs, his team announced Tuesday.

Over the weekend, Zalatoris was seen tweaking his lower back on the third hole BMW Championship During the third round. What was initially described as “inflammation” turned out to be a more serious injury.

“After Will withdrew from the BMW Championship on Saturday, his medical team determined that the cause of his back pain was two herniated discs,” Zalatoris’ agent, Allen Hobbs, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Zalatoris backs PGA Tour ahead of latest live golf event: ‘We’re the best tour’

“Unfortunately, this means that Will will not be able to play in the Tour Championship this week. He is very disappointed that he will not be able to play in next month’s Presidents Cup, where he will be playing and representing the United States for Captain Love.”

The 26-year-old golfer ends this week at No. He stood as 3 seed. The race for the $18 million prize has now been whittled down to a field of 29 players.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“As a result of his withdrawal, if all 29 players complete 72 holes, Zalatoris will finish 30th in the FedEx Cup, which will receive $500,000 in bonus money,” the PGA Tour said in a statement.

“I would like to thank his fans, sponsors, the Tour and his team for their support. He is fully focused on getting healthy and getting back on the course as soon as he can,” Hobbs said Tuesday.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Zalatoris, runner-up at this year’s PGA Championship and US Open, won the FedEx St. Jude Championship two weeks ago in a three-hole playoff for his first title, cementing his status among golf’s rising young stars. .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.