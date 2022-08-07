Will Zalatoris explains why he fired KD: ‘Both of us were a bit sick’

GREENSBORO, NC — As Will Zalatoris went to fulfill autograph requests for rows of Windham Championship spectators after finishing his third round Saturday, a few feet away, coach-turned-caddy Josh Gregory explained what he tried to provide in his emergency fill-in role. .

“Hopefully a little smile,” Gregory said. “Especially, he needs to smile and laugh. He needs to have fun. And I think that’s just commitment. As positive as I am as a coach, I’m very positive with him.

It created a contrast to the events that followed the end of Zalatoris’ previous round Friday at Sedgefield Country Club, when he shot caddy Ryan Goble and called it. “The toughest decision I’ve ever had to make in my golf career.”

The former Wake Forest star and one of the top players in the world improved to 7 under for the tournament with a 4-under-par 66 on Saturday, five strokes behind leaders Sungjae Im and Brandon Wu. The third round was suspended Saturday due to storms and will resume at 7:30 a.m. ET Sunday.

Zalatoris delivered eight birdies on the day, recovering from a double bogey on the second hole and parrying two bogeys with the 47-year-old Gregory on the bag for the first time with his short game coach.

Zalatoris, 25, said Goble is his only caddy on the sanctioned professional tour and “he’s basically been my best friend for the last three years.” However, “it’s a bit sick for both of us and obviously hurt about their relationship” – the partnership produced Eight top 10 finishesRunner-up finishes at the PGA Championship and US Open and more than $6.6 million in earnings this season.

“We had a rough month together and it started to affect our relationship,” he said. “I know that’s what guys say when they break up, but it really happened. We were guys who liked to have dinner together and hang out and what was happening on the course started bleeding off the course and that’s not what you want.”

Zalatoris said Joel Stock will caddy for him in the FedEx Cup playoffs, the PGA Tour’s postseason, which begins next week in Memphis. Gregory said he pulled on-the-fly duty as a fill-in caddy for Henrik Norlander at the Phoenix Open in February.

“It’s time for a change,” Gregory said of the split between Zalatoris and Goble. “And honestly, it’s best for both of them. Change is coming anyway, and it’s time to go ahead and rip off the band-aid.

Feedback:LIV Golf lawsuit shatters friendly facade among PGA Tour players. Now that’s personal

Sign up for our sports newsletter:All the sports news you need to know delivered right to you!

Zalatoris opened the third round with a six-shot lead. Then, an unruly moment off the tee left him with a double bogey on the second hole to fall to 1 under.

“Even though he made double on the second hole, I said, ‘Hey let’s see how many birdies we can make. Let’s have fun,”’ Gregory said. “And that’s all he needed. And then he needs a little extra commitment, a little extra belief in his decisions. So tell me how good he is. It’s easy when you’re carrying his bag. He is really good. “

Adam Smith is a sports reporter for the Burlington Times-News and USA Today Network. You can contact him by email at asmith@thetimesnews.com Or @adam_smithTN On Twitter.