Top-ranked PGA Tour player Will Zalatoris shut down rumors of his departure last month Rival LIV Golf League And on Tuesday he called it a “great trip.”

A 25-year-old golfer who has yet to win on tour but finished second this year PGA Championship and US Open , He has been open about his feelings about the tension between the two circuits.

“I’m a member of the player advisory council, so we talk about that a lot internally,” he said Tuesday. USA Today. “It’s been a brutal time for the PGA Tour and I guess golf as a whole, but I think changes are going to happen and everything that comes down the road will only make us stronger.”

Zalatoris, the favorite in this week’s Racquet Mortgage Classic, isn’t too worried about the effects LIV Golf will have on the PGA Tour, despite its ability to attract the sport’s best talent with lucrative signing bonuses and purse sizes. .

“And we’re the best tour. Every week we’re playing the best courses on the planet … I just think time will come and let everything kind of settle down and it’ll be very clear, but right now with all the changes and how everything is so wild and so strange, I think we should settle the dust if you will and we’ll be fine.”

Zalatoris is one of five players competing in Detroit this weekend. Five are among the top 20 ranked players in the world. 10 of the top 50 players in the world compete in LIV Golf Bedminster Invitational at Trump National In New Jersey – but no player from the top 15.

Players competing in the Rocket Mortgage Classic are competing for an $8.4 million purse, with the winner’s share reaching approximately $1.5 million, while LIV Golf is offering a $25 million purse with a $4 million winner’s share and a $5 million prize for the winning team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.