Will Unwin Conte’s speedsters implement the perfect game plan

TThe Nottingham Forest Premier League jigsaw is delivered piece by piece by mail every week. There are still a few more days of waiting at the transfer window in the hope that the postman will show up with the missing components after Tottenham exposed their shortcomings.

Record holder Morgan Gibbs-White ended the set in the final third looking consistently dangerous on his home debut. He is the conductor who gets the fans on their feet, and within five minutes he impressed the Tottenham defenders with tricks and speed. No wonder Steve Cooper was never willing to refuse to sign him, no matter the price. Home form will be key to Forest’s chances of survival, so having a talent that energizes the crowd is an added bonus.

Moving forward, they operate freely: Gibbs-White, Brennan Johnson and Jesse Lingard are able to intimidate the defense, especially the more they play together and understand each other. The trio know they need to be more ruthless, however, after things don’t work out here.

Forest is a team, despite all the box office, built on a work ethic. They will not give the enemy an easy ride. They push hard and consistently, and when they really need to back off, they do it as a unit, and no one is allowed to shirk responsibility.

The opening day defeat to Newcastle made Forest realize just how difficult the Premier League would be. They couldn’t handle Allan Saint-Maximin, the player they would play most of the weeks with, and they didn’t have the experience to understand what was required of a 38-game season. This was followed by a week of purchasing 135 baseball caps belonging to Remo Freuler, Sheihou Kouyate and Emmanuel Dennis.

Captain Joe Worrall fought Saint-Maximin to the right of three centre-backs, and in that position he established himself well in the championship. On Sunday, Worrall met Son Heung-min, arguably the best player in the league for using the space between full back and centre-back. He was cautioned in the 58th minute for knocking down Son roughly on the edge of the center circle and prematurely finishing a counter-attack. It was Worrall’s smart decision, but it showed what he lacked at that level; he is not the fastest and will most likely be moved inside where he can manage the back line.

Worrall is a standard Premier League defender who has an excellent eye for danger and rarely loses when a cross hits the box because he knows where the ball is headed. But he will need to adapt to make the most of his qualities and avoid exposure.

Antonio Conte realized that Forest lacked defensive speed and prepared to hit them quickly and repeatedly at half-time. He was happy that the elevated Forest was dominating possession, knowing that Spurs had the weapons to bring out the weakness. It was the perfect game plan: Harry Kane’s goals came at the end, when he threw the ball right into the field, and Forest could not handle it.

Morgan Gibbs-White looked dangerous in his home debut. Photo: Rui Vieira/AP

The loss of quick centre-back Moussa Niahate, one of many signed, to injury in their win over West Ham was unfortunate, but Premier League forwards are unsympathetic. They can find weaknesses in even the most well-trained defense. All three of Forest’s centre-backs received warnings here, indicating a struggle with Spurs.

In full flight it is difficult to stop Conte’s front trio. Two keen observers watched from the sidelines as Son and Dejan Kulusevski sliced ​​Forest’s defenses at speed, with Kane often dropping deep to retrieve the ball, pulling a defender out of position and picking the right pass, depending on which marauding teammate was at his best. position.

One of them was the newly minted Renan Lodi, who spent 90 minutes in the stands thinking about what he had to offer. Closer to the pitch, Japhet Tanganga was on the bench for Spurs, taking a close look at Forest’s defense because he is the club’s No. 1 target to be signed by the club before the transfer window closes. As Sunday’s match showed, he is everything the club needs: the central defender has the speed and quality to improve Forest. The transfer window is a marathon, not a sprint, and the last few hours could be the most revealing in Nottingham.

When Forest needed an equalizer, the game became drawn out and the Spurs had even more opportunities. Forest was tired from working at a high pace for over an hour and more orders were issued as they lost discipline. More possession of the ball does not give the divine right to win the match, and Forest will have to learn firsthand that the Premier League is ruthless.

Despite all the income, there is a difficult job ahead, but Forest knows it.