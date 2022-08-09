Will the 5th time charm Raila Odinga in Kenya’s elections?

Raila Odinga, a smiling figure in Kenyan politics, has a remarkable history of running in national elections and a pathetic record of winning them. Since his first presidential run 30 years ago, the 77-year-old Odinga has been at the center of almost every election, mostly as a resentful underdog claiming he was cheated into his rightful victory.

Could it be different this time? Based on the latest polls, Mr. Odinga is ahead of his rival William Ruto, and it looks like a big prize is within his grasp. But elections in Kenya can be messy, unpredictable, with little certainty, a lesson Mr Odinga knows better than most.

High office is in his blood. The son of Kenya’s first vice president and an avowed leftist, Mr. Odinga entered politics shortly after returning to Kenya after studying engineering in communist East Germany in the 1960s.