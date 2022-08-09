Will the 5th time charm Raila Odinga in Kenya’s elections?

Raila Odinga, a smiling figure in Kenyan politics, has a remarkable history of running in national elections and a pathetic record of winning them. Since his first presidential run 30 years ago, the 77-year-old Odinga has been at the center of almost every election, mostly as a resentful underdog claiming he was cheated into his rightful victory.
Could it be different this time? Based on the latest polls, Mr. Odinga is ahead of his rival William Ruto, and it looks like a big prize is within his grasp. But elections in Kenya can be messy, unpredictable, with little certainty, a lesson Mr Odinga knows better than most.
High office is in his blood. The son of Kenya’s first vice president and an avowed leftist, Mr. Odinga entered politics shortly after returning to Kenya after studying engineering in communist East Germany in the 1960s.
He was detained without trial for six years after a failed coup attempt against Daniel arap Moi, Kenya’s longest-serving ruler, in 1982, and then arrested twice. After he was finally released, he led protests that culminated in Kenya’s first multi-party elections in 1992, although the first truly free vote took another ten years.
He first ran for president in 1997 and then again in 2007 when a disputed result led to widespread violence that left over 1,200 people dead. He tried again in 2013 and 2017, both times losing to Uhuru Kenyatta, the outgoing president of Kenya.
Despite all this, Mr. Odinga defiantly remained where he was, an outsider who could have commanded the front pages of the papers; mob instigator who acted as a defender of the marginalized; a loser who proclaimed himself “People’s President” after losing the 2017 election.
If he can win this time, the victory will be more than a personal excuse; this would make him Kenya’s first leader from outside the Kikuyu and Kalenjin ethnic groups that have dominated power since independence in 1963. Mr. Odinga belongs to the fourth largest group, the Luo, who have long resented being removed from power.
Odinga’s presidency also made history with his running mate, Martha Karua, who became Kenya’s first female vice president.
But if Mr Odinga, a perennial outsider, is finally on the brink of realizing his dream, he is doing so as an insider thanks to the so-called “handshake,” his controversial 2018 pact with President Kenyatta that secured him the president’s backing. in this race.
Supposedly an initiative to bridge political divisions in Kenya, the deal has been widely criticized as another pact by the elite. One of its main provisions, a plan to amend the constitution, was rejected by the courts in March.
However, in this election, the “handshake” brought Mr. Odinga precious votes from some of Mr. Kenyatta’s supporters, bringing him one major step closer to the position he had sought for decades.