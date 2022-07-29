Will Smith slaps Oscar in new video

(CNN) Will Smith “deeply regrets” this Slap Chris Rock at the Academy Awards in March.

Smith posted a video His verified Instagram account on Friday began with the words on the screen, “It’s been a minute.”

“For the past few months, I have been thinking a lot and doing personal work…,” the statement read. “You have asked very valid questions that I needed some time to answer.”

Smith can then be heard sighing, entering the screen and addressing the camera why he didn’t apologize to Rock during his Oscar acceptance speech after winning best actor for his role in “King Richard.”

“I was fuming at that point,” says Smith. “It’s all a blur. I’ve contacted Chris and the message back is that he’s not ready to talk and he’ll get back to him when he is. So I’ll call you Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and when you I’m here when you’re ready to talk.”

