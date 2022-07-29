Will Smith slaps Oscar in new video

(CNN)Will Smith “deeply regrets” this Slap Chris Rock at the Academy Awards in March.
Smith posted a video His verified Instagram account on Friday began with the words on the screen, “It’s been a minute.”
“For the past few months, I have been thinking a lot and doing personal work…,” the statement read. “You have asked very valid questions that I needed some time to answer.”
Smith can then be heard sighing, entering the screen and addressing the camera why he didn’t apologize to Rock during his Oscar acceptance speech after winning best actor for his role in “King Richard.”
“I was fuming at that point,” says Smith. “It’s all a blur. I’ve contacted Chris and the message back is that he’s not ready to talk and he’ll get back to him when he is. So I’ll call you Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and when you I’m here when you’re ready to talk.”
CNN has reached out to Rock’s representatives for comment.
Smith also apologized to Rock’s mother, family and his brother, Tony Rockwho starred in the 2007 sitcom “All of Us,” created by Joe Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.
“We had a great relationship,” says Smith. “Tony Rock was my man and it’s probably irreplaceable.”
Smith went on stage at the Oscars and slapped Chris Rock, who was in attendance, after Smith made fun of Smith’s wife’s haircut.
Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia areata, an autoimmune condition that can cause hair loss.
In his video, Smith also answers the question of whether his wife, after rolling her eyes at Rock’s joke, asked him to do something in that moment, saying she didn’t.
He also apologizes to her, their children, and his fellow Academy Award nominees in the post.
Smith says he “spent the last three months replaying and understanding the nuances and complexities of what happened in that moment.”
“I’m not going to try to unpack all of that right now, but I can tell you all, there’s no part of me that thinks that was the right way to act at that moment,” he says. “There’s no part of me that thinks that’s the best way to handle feelings of disrespect or humiliation.”
Smith adds that it hurt him to know that he didn’t live up to people’s image of him.
“My main trauma is letting people down,” he says. “I hate when I let people down because it hurts.”
Smith gave a message to his supporters, that he was “committed to bringing light and love and joy into the world.”
“If you stay, I promise we can be friends again,” he concludes.
Smith has been sanctioned by the Academy He was banned from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years.