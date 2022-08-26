New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Months later Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock At the 2022 Academy Awards in March, the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” alum seems to be more optimistic.

“Will is much more confident and more positive and less depressed,” a source tells “Entertainment Tonight.”

“He was less than enthusiastic before the public apology,” the source continued. “He has and continues to do things for himself, for his wife, for his family, for his friends, for his colleagues, for his fans so he’s less shy now and feels more open and comfortable again. AcademyChris and Chris’ family.”

Oscars producer reacts to Will Smith’s apology to Chris Rock: ‘I’m pulling for him’

The new comments come after Smith shared a YouTube video apologizing to Rock after he slapped the comedian on stage in front of millions of viewers around the world for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith in March.

According to ET’s source, the 53-year-old actor confirms that he still has some “work to do” over time and that he is “working” to be in a better mood.

Meanwhile, the academy is ready to let go of the infamous incident of the past.

People reported that new Academy CEO Bill Cramer, when asked if he wanted to address Slap at next year’s ceremony, commented, “We want to move forward and have an Oscars that celebrates film. That’s our focus right now, but it’s really about moving forward.”

Smith issued a public apology via Instagram just days after the awards ceremony.

Meanwhile, Rock talks about a recent incident Comedy Show with Kevin Hart.

According to Us Weekly , Rock told the crowd, “I’ve never punched anyone in the face who says words hurt.” Then he said, “I’m not a victim. Yeah, it hurt, mother—er. But, I brushed that s— off and went to work the next day. I’m not going. To the hospital for a paper cut.”

Smith’s representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.