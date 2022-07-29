New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Will Smith Chris Rock’s slap at the Academy Awards is widely talked about.

Smith shared a video on YouTube where he answers the questions everyone is asking, including why he didn’t apologize to The Rock during his acceptance speech. He won best actor for his role in “King Richard,” after Smith slapped Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

“I was flattered at the time,” Smith admitted of not immediately apologizing to Rock. “It was all messed up.”

The “Gemini Man” actor revealed that he reached out to The Rock to talk about the incident, but the comedian claimed he wasn’t ready to sit down with him. He spent the 5-minute long video apologizing to Rock and others, including Rose Rock.

“I want to apologize to Chris’ mom,” Smith said. “I saw an interview that Chris’s mom did and, you know, I didn’t realize that moment and you know, I didn’t think, but how many people were hurt in that moment,” the actor explained.

Rose first said the following After the slap: “When Will slapped Chris, he slapped us all, but he really slapped me.”

“So I want to apologize to Chris’ mom,” Smith continued. “I want to apologize to Chris’ family. In particular, Tony Rock [Chris’ younger brother]. You know, we have a great relationship. Tony Rock is my man. And it’s probably irreversible.”

Smith explained that he spent the last three months replaying the incident.

“I can tell you all, there’s no part of me that thinks that’s the right way to act in that moment. There’s no part of me that thinks that’s the right way to handle feeling disrespected or humiliated.”

The Oscar-winning actor also clarified that his actions were fueled by Pinkett Smith’s request.

“I made my own choice from my own experiences, from my history with Chris,” he explained. “The trail has nothing to do with it.”

Smith apologized to his family and Questlove, who was winning an Oscar Rock was presenting when the slap happened.

Smith ends the video by explaining that “letting people down” is his “central trauma”.

“I hate when I let people down,” Smith said. “So, it hurts. It hurts mentally and emotionally to know that I didn’t live up to people’s image and perception of me, and I deeply regret the work that I’m trying to do, and I’m trying to repent. Not to be ashamed of myself.”

“I am a man,” he continued. “And, I’ve made a mistake, and I’m trying not to think of myself as a piece of st. So, I tell those people, I know it’s confusing. I know it’s shocking, but I’m very dedicated and committed to bringing light and love and joy to the world. I am, and I promise we can be friends again if you stop.”

Smith has been mostly silent about slapping Rock. He is A public apology was issued Via Instagram a few days after the Oscar ceremony.

Rock spoke publicly about the incident. Recently, he discussed slapping on a comedy show with Kevin Hart.

According to Us Weekly , Rock told the crowd that “anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face.” Then he said, “I’m not the victim. Yes, it hurt, mother-ker. But, I shook it off and went to work the next day. I didn’t go to the hospital for a paper cut.”