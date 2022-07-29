New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, Subscribe here.

‘It’s all a blur’ – Will Smith opens up on Chris Rock’s Oscar slap. Continue reading…

‘Bruce and Arthur’ – Ben Affleck’s potential return as Batman: ‘Reunited’ teased by Jason Momoa. Continue reading…

New Music – Beyoncé releases new album ‘Renaissance’ after singer Kelis accuses her of ‘stealing’. Continue reading…

Aging in Hollywood – Brooke Shields says women over 40 have been ‘underrepresented’ in her career: ‘You’re out to pasture’. Continue reading…

‘steady state’ – Amy Grant is hospitalized in stable condition after a bike accident in Nashville. Continue reading…

‘We know it’s hard – Hilaria Baldwin says husband Alec’s ‘enemies’ want to ‘destroy’ him as he defends his ‘humanity’ online. Continue reading…

‘Move On’ – Britney Spears’ lawyer says her father Jamie should be left alone now that the pop star is no longer deposed. Continue reading…

‘I’m playing a role’ – ‘Euphoria’ star Sidney Sweeney is a sex symbol, why she won’t ‘stop’ doing nude scenes. Continue reading…

The ‘blonde’ bombshell – ‘Blonde’ star Ana de Armas looks Marilyn Monroe in newly released photos. Continue reading…

Getting Cheeky – Ashley Graham posted a nude photo on Instagram with the caption: ‘My booty is gone’. Continue reading…

Follow Fox News on social media

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Sign up for our newsletters