Will Smith has broken his silence on slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars in an emotional video shared to YouTube. (Getty Images)

'It's all a blur' – Will Smith opens up on Chris Rock's Oscar slap.

'Bruce and Arthur' – Ben Affleck's potential return as Batman: 'Reunited' teased by Jason Momoa.

New Music – Beyoncé releases new album 'Renaissance' after singer Kelis accuses her of 'stealing'.

Brooke Shields has called on the entertainment industry not to feature women over 40.

Aging in Hollywood – Brooke Shields says women over 40 have been 'underrepresented' in her career: 'You're out to pasture'.

'steady state' – Amy Grant is hospitalized in stable condition after a bike accident in Nashville.

We know it's hard – Hilaria Baldwin says husband Alec's 'enemies' want to 'destroy' him as he defends his 'humanity' online.

'Move On' – Britney Spears' lawyer says her father Jamie should be left alone now that the pop star is no longer deposed.

Sydney Sweeney defends her sex scenes "Unpleasant" And she said "won't stop" Doing nude scenes.

(Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV)

'I'm playing a role' – 'Euphoria' star Sidney Sweeney is a sex symbol, why she won't 'stop' doing nude scenes.

The 'blonde' bombshell – 'Blonde' star Ana de Armas looks Marilyn Monroe in newly released photos.

Getting Cheeky – Ashley Graham posted a nude photo on Instagram with the caption: 'My booty is gone'.

