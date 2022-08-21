New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Will Smith Returning to the social media waters after the infamous Academy Awards slop, Will found himself in need of help from his 29-year-old son Trey when he caught a tarantula while at home in Southern California in a clip shared to Will’s Instagram account on Saturday. In March.

Smith, 53, was horrified when she filmed her eldest child trapping a giant spider under a glass bowl in a post titled “Posting this from the Holiday Inn”.

“What the h–l. That’s a big spider,” Smith said before his son assured him, “It’s a tarantula.”

The Academy Award-winning actor recently returned to the platform after taking a break from social media following the March broadcast. The Oscars That’s when he went on stage and slapped Chris Rock live. Rock ended up making a joke about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith and Trey, who shares co-parenting duties with his ex-wife, Sheri Zampino, battled back and forth between who was really responsible for catching the spider.

I’m on the chair,’ Smith said in the video. “Okay Trey, you need to get it out of here. Come on.”

Smith added: “You’re young and strong. You can handle the bite.”

Trey turns to the camera in surprise, but pretends not to be afraid and holds the eight-legged creature under the glass bowl. Smith tried to slip a piece of paper down so they could move the spider out.

“We’re taking turns,” he assured his son. “We’re a team… Well, he’s fast.”

Their late-night adventure isn’t quite over, and Smith tries to move the tarantula out, saying, “I don’t like it at all. We’re selling the house.”

Will married Trey’s mother, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sheree Zampino, three years ago. They divorced in 1995.

The “Bad Boys” star has largely stayed out of the public eye since the Oscars incident at the march after the comedian made a joke about Jada’s baldness while referencing “GI Jane.” Pinkett Smith has discussed her in the past Fights alopecia An autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss.

After the slap, Smith won the best actor award for his work in “King Richard.”

After the test, Smith announced his resignation from the Academy in a statement provided to Fox News Digital, saying he had “betrayed the trust of the Academy”. Smith was subsequently restrained from appearing Oscar events And shows for 10 years.

“I responded directly to the Academy’s notice of disciplinary inquiry and I fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct,” he said.

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards were shocking, Painful and unforgiving . The list of those I hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dearest friends and loved ones, all those in attendance and the global audience at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy.

In the month of July, Smith filmed on YouTube The video delves deeper into the event, where he reveals that he reached out to The Rock to talk about the incident, but the comedian claims he wasn’t ready to sit down with him. He spent the five-minute video apologizing to Rock and others, including the comedian’s mother, Rose Rock.

For his part, Chris used the slap on his recent “Ego Death World Tour” and compared Smith to former Death Row Records co-founder Marion “Suge” Knight, who currently serves. 28 years imprisonment Pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in 2018 after a fatal shooting in Los Angeles in 2015.

“Everybody’s trying to be the victim,” Rock said via People magazine. I was also scolded by Suge Smith … I went to work the next day and I had babies.”

“Anyone who says words hurt, has never been punched in the face,” he echoed in an earlier performance while on tour recently. Kevin Hart Dave Chappelle also appeared on the “Only Headliners Allowed” show.