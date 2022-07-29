type here...
Will Smith apologizes again for Oscar slap in new video

By printveela editor

Actor Will Smith issued a new apology for spanking comedian chris rock at the Oscars in March in a new YouTube video on Friday.

In a video titledA minute has passed…” Smith answers a series of questions and says he contacted The Rock, but “the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk, and when he’s ready, he’ll get in touch.”

During a broadcast of the Academy Awards in March, Smith stormed onto the stage, slapped Rock in the face, and insulted him after a comedian introducing the Best Documentary nominees made a joke about Smith’s wife’s baldness, suggesting that actress Jada Pinkett-Smith looks like JJ.

The incident shocked Dolby Theater audiences in Los Angeles and home audiences alike. Later in the evening, Smith received the Best Actor award for his performance in the film. King Richard.

“My behavior was unacceptable,” says the actor.

In the new video, Smith reads out the question of why he didn’t apologize to The Rock during his acceptance speech. He then says that by that point he was “foggy” and that everything was “fuzzy”.

“My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here when you’re ready to talk.”

WATCH | Will Smith apologizes again for hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars:

Smith also apologized to Rock’s family, singling out Rock’s mother and Tony’s brother Rock in particular.

He also apologized to musician and director QuestLove, who won the Best Documentary award immediately after the incident.

“I still see QuestLove eyes,” Smith said. “I’m sorry” is really not enough.”

As a result of the slap, Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and was forbidden from attending the Oscars or any Academy event for 10 years.

Smith’s upcoming film is delayed

The actor concluded the video by saying that he is “deeply committed to bringing light, love and joy into the world.”

“If you hold out, I promise we can be friends again,” he says to the audience.

Smith to star in upcoming Civil War drama Emancipationand was reportedly paid US$35 million. The film has already been shot, but the official release date is still unknown.

According to variety, Emancipation It was expected to be released this fall but was delayed due to the Oscar incident.

