Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith enjoyed an afternoon together in Malibu on Saturday, as millions of onlookers watched him slap. Chris Rock During the live Oscars in March.

Smith, 53, sported a navy blue ensemble with a matching hat for lunch at the trendy Nobu sushi spot on Pacific Coast Highway with his wife of nearly 25 years.

Jada rocked a black jumpsuit with a red plaid flannel jacket around her waist as she followed closely behind her husband as they left the ocean side restaurant.

The pair have largely been out of the spotlight since Smith punched Rock across the face during a live telecast before the comedian presented him with an award. 94th Academy Awards . Seconds earlier, Rock told a joke about Jada.

Smith ‘has no plans to reach out’ to Chris Rock after publicly apologizing for Oscars slap, source says

Smith stormed the stage after Rock joked about Jada’s baldness, referring to “GI Jane.” Pinkett Smith has discussed her in the past Fights alopeciaAn autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss.

Following the incident, Smith received a Best Actor award for his work in “King Richard”, at which time he apologized for his actions.

Jada Pinkett Smith Hopes Smith, Chris Rock Can ‘Reply’ After Oscar Slap: ‘A Chance to Heal’

Days later, the “Independence Day” star He announced his resignation from the Academy in a statement provided to Fox News Digital, saying he had “betrayed the trust of the Academy”.

“I responded directly to the Academy’s notice of disciplinary inquiry and I fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct,” he said.

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards were shocking, Painful and unforgiving. The list of people I hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance and the global audience at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy.

Smith said he “missed the opportunity to celebrate the other nominees and winners” and would accept further developments from the board.

“I’m heartbroken,” he said. “I want to refocus attention on those who deserve attention for their accomplishments and reclaim the wonderful work the Academy does to support creativity and artistry in film. Therefore, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further developments the Board deems appropriate.”

Following his resignation, which was accepted by the Academy, Smith was banned from attending Oscar events and performances for 10 years.

In the month of July, Smith filmed on YouTube The video delved further into the incident, where he revealed that he reached out to The Rock to talk about the incident, but the comedian stated that he wasn’t ready to sit down with him. He also spent a five-minute long video apologizing to Rock and others, including Rose Rock.

“I want to apologize to Chris’ mom,” Smith said. “I saw an interview that Chris’s mother did, and, you know, that was one of the things about that moment. I didn’t realize, and, you know, I didn’t think, but in that moment how many people were hurt,” Smith said.

Rock’s mother, Rose, Initially said, “When Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us, but he really slapped me.”

“So I want to apologize to Chris’ mom,” Smith continued. “I want to apologize to Chris’ family. In particular, Tony Rock [Chris’ younger brother]. You know, we have a great relationship. Tony Rock is my man. And it’s probably irreversible.”

For his part, Chris used the slap on his recent “Ego Death World Tour” and compared Smith to former Death Row Records co-founder, currently serving Marion “Suge” Knight. 28 years imprisonment Pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in 2018 after a fatal shooting in Los Angeles in 2015.

“Everybody’s trying to be a victim,” Rock said, via People magazine. “If everybody’s saying they’re a victim, nobody’s listening to the real victims. I was also scolded by Suge Smith … I went to work the next day and I had babies.”

“Anyone who says words hurt, has never been punched in the face,” he echoed in an earlier performance while on tour recently. Kevin Hart Dave Chappelle also appeared on the “Only Headliners Allowed” show.