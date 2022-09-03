Will Republicans Flip the House in the Midterm Elections? These 12 races will tell the story.

Control of the House of Representatives is on the ballot in November and with it, the ability for President Joe Biden to achieve much of the rest of his political agenda.

Democrats currently control the House and Senate, but historical trends and numerous polls suggest that Republicans will at least flip the House in November.

But that victory looks less certain now than it did earlier this year, with factors like the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision overturning a national right to abortion fueling Democratic divisions.

“Three months ago, it looked like a Category Five hurricane was headed for President Biden and House Democrats.” Dave Wasserman wrote The nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

“Today, it has not only weakened into a tropical depression, but the GOP primaries have thrown enough sandbags at Democrats to give them a plausible, if still unlikely, chance to fend off a Republican majority,” he added.

Here are 12 House races to watch in November that could help decide control of the chamber (* indicates tilt):

California-22: Rep. David Valadao* (R) Vs. Rudy Salas (D)

Rap. David Valadao is one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump last year and is the only one not facing a Trump-backed primary challenge. Valadao still faced two challengers from the right during the primaries, but did well enough to make it to the polls in November.

While he is one of only two GOP impeachment supporters to reach the November election, Walladao is one of the most vulnerable incumbents this cycle. He faces a tough re-election battle in this agriculturally important Central Valley district, which became more Democratic after redistricting.

Democrats are excited about their candidate in the race, state Assemblyman Rudy Salas. Salas has the support of the campaign arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and Blue Dog PAC, which supports centrist Democrats.

Colorado-08: Caravaio (D) Vs. Kirkmeyer (R)

Colorado gained the seat after the 2020 census, and the new lines are competitive: President Joe Biden won the district in 2020, while Trump won it in 2016. The district is over 30% Hispanic, and stretches north from the Denver suburbs. Greeley.

State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeier emerged from a contentious primary to win the Republican nomination for a brand new seat. Kirkmeyer previously served as a Weld County Commissioner for 20 years.

Democrats hope to make abortion a key issue in the race. Mexican American pediatrician State Representative Yadira Caravaio is the party’s nominee.

Main-02: Rep. Jared Golden* (D) Vs. Poliquin (R)

Trump carried this largely rural district by 6 points in 2020, so odds are incumbent Democratic Rep. Jared Golden is in front. But Golden, a former Marine and GOP Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a one-time staffer, has taken steps to distance herself from the national party by voting against Biden’s Build Back Better and American Rescue Plan.

Maine voters face a ranked choice rematch, with Golden facing his 2018 opponent, former GOP Rep. Bruce is with Poliquin. Their last matchup was the state’s first congressional race decided by ranked-choice voting where Gould won 50.5%-49.5%.

Poliquin previously represented a northern Maine district. He was first elected to the seat in 2014 before losing to Golden four years later.

Michigan-07: Rep. Alyssa Slotkin* (D) Vs. Barrett (R)

Representative Alyssa Slotkin is running in Michigan’s newly drawn 7th District. The district is anchored around Lansing. Biden carried the seat by less than a point in 2020, and Trump carried it in 2016.

Slotkin was first elected in 2018, when she flipped a traditionally GOP seat. She previously served at the Department of Defense and the Central Intelligence Agency.

She faces a top Republican recruit: state Sen. Tom Barrett. Barrett is an Army veteran who previously served in the State House.

New Hampshire-01: Rep. Chris Pappas* (D) Vs. Yet elected Republicans

Voters have yet to choose a Republican candidate to face Democratic Republican Chris Pappas in the district. Trump won in 2016 and Biden in 2020. Republicans will vote in the GOP primary in mid-September.

Pappas, who is openly gay, was elected in 2018. He previously served as a member of the New Hampshire Executive Council. In 2020, he defeated Matt Mowers 51.3%-46.2%.

Mowers served in the State Department under Trump, and is the front-runner in this cycle’s crowded primary. Other candidates include former Trump White House assistant press secretary Carolyn Levitt, who will be 25 at the time of the election — the minimum age requirement to serve in Congress — and Gail Huff Brown, a former journalist and ex-Sen. Wife of Scott Brown, R-Mass.

NEW JERSEY-07: Tom Malinowski* (D) Vs. Keane (R)

Current Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski is up for re-election in this New Jersey district, a seat that the Cook Political Report rates as leaning Republican. Biden won the district in 2020 after Trump won it in 2016.

Malinowski was elected in 2018, and previously served as Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor under the Obama administration.

He faced Republican state Sen. Tom Keen, Jr., who is moderate Son of a popular GOP governor who defeated many challenges to his right to win the nomination. The two previously faced off in 2020, with Malinowski defeating Keane 50.6%-49.4%. With Republicans expected to retake the House in a non-presidential year, that close victory could flip in Kean’s favor in this rematch.

New Mexico-02: Yvette Harrell* (R) Vs. Vasquez (D)

The decennial redistricting process added western Albuquerque to this rural district currently held by GOP Rep. Represented by Yvette Harrell, which makes the meeting more democratic.

Harrell previously served in the state House and is serving her first term on Capitol Hill. A citizen of the Cherokee Nation, she is the first GOP Native woman to serve in Congress.

Harrell faces Democrat Gabe Vasquez, who previously served as New Mexico Sen. Martin worked for Heinrich and served as a Las Cruces city councilor. Vasquez is a first-generation American who emphasizes his personal story of growing up in both the US and Mexico, which fits well with this border district.

Nevada-01: Dina Titus* (D) Vs. Robertson (R)

Democratic Rep. The once-safe seat of Dina Titus was redrawn during redistricting to make it more competitive. The district now includes parts of Las Vegas, as well as Boulder City and Henderson. More than 30% of it is Hispanic or Latino.

Titus was elected in 2012 and is the dean of Nevada’s congressional delegation. She previously served as the Democratic Majority Leader in the state Senate and worked as a college professor.

She faces GOP challenger Mark Robertson, a financial planner who previously served in the military, including as a senior adviser in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

Ohio-01: Steve Chabot* (R) Vs. Landsman (D)

Longtime GOP Rep. Steve Chabot has represented this southwest Ohio district for more than a quarter century since his election in 1994, even serving as House impeachment manager during former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial.

But the previously safe Republican seat was redrawn. His new district covers the area that Biden won during redistricting by nearly nine points. That gives Democrats a rare pickup opportunity to flip the seat.

The Democratic candidate in the race is Cincinnati City Councilman Greg Landsman, a former public school teacher. Chabot has easily fended off Democratic challenges in recent years but with a new, nonpartisan line The Cook Political Report rates the race as a “toss-up.”“

Texas-28: Henry Cuellar* (D) Vs. Garcia (R)

Rap. Henry Cuellar is one of the last surviving anti-abortion Democrats, and he barely survived a primary challenge. Cuellar is a conservative Democrat who has served since 2004, but legal troubles and a strong GOP candidate make this a competitive race.

Cuellar — weakened by an FBI investigation earlier this year — faced a strong primary challenge from immigration attorney Jessica Cisneros. It’s the second time the two candidates have faced off, and Cueller defeated Cisneros by less than 300 votes.

He faces Casey Garcia in the general election for this Laredo border seat that is more than 70% Hispanic or Latino. Garcia most recently worked for Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and was appointed by Trump as commissioner for the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative.

Virginia-07: Abigail Spanberger* (D) Vs. Vega (R)

Rap. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., is in the political fight of her life against her Republican opponent, Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega.

The National Republican Campaign Committee has aggressively targeted Spanberger in hopes of taking back control of the House. Spanberger, a moderate Democrat, has twice defeated a Republican. In 2018 she unseated Tea Party Republican incumbent Dave Brat when she was first elected to the House. She then ran for state Del. in 2020. Won re-election defeating Nick Freitas.

Democrats in the district supported the landmark 1973 Roe v. Voters rallied following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Wade’s ruling. The Democratic Party of Virginia called Vega’s anti-abortion views “too extreme” for the district, and Spanberger recently launched an ad against Vega’s abortion views.

