Will Republicans Call on Democrats to ‘Defund the FBI’ in Midterm Races?

The FBI’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence has resulted in Republicans chanting “defund the FBI.”

Democrats are preparing calls to “defund the FBI” in the latest example of an increasingly extreme “ultra-MAGA” Republican Party.

Experts are divided on how much “defund the FBI” will hurt Republicans during the midterms.

Washington – Don Bolduc, The frontrunner to win the Republican nomination For the US Senate in New Hampshire, said he is open to abolishing the FBI, prompting loud cheers during last week’s GOP primary debate.

Bruce Fenton, another contender, was more blunt: “We should abolish the FBI and replace it with nothing.”