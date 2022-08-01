UAmong Premier League clubs not yet signed this summer, Leicester City could lose several key players before the transfer window closes. Turned out over the weekend Newcastle United offered £35 million for James Maddison rejected, an offer that prompted the bean counters at King Power Stadium to try and offer the linebacker a new and improved deal to keep him nice.

“He’s still a player here,” Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said after his side’s pre-season victory over Sevilla on Sunday. “You see his performance, you see how happy he is and he’s not the kind of player we want to sell.”

Having already expressed interest in Leicester’s release from Harvey Barneson Tyneside they say that Newcastle are in the process of preparing a new offer for the Madders, whose employers are not willing to let go of a cent less than £50m. While still alarmingly sensible when it comes to channeling their newfound money towards new players, Newcastle are also thought to be interested in offering Maxwell Cornet a return to the Premier League, with the Burnley winger apparently available at a bargain price of £17.5m.

Meanwhile at Stamford Bridge Chelsea still in need of another centre-back and have stepped up their signing efforts Wesley Fofana. Leicester are valuing the 21-year-old Frenchman at around £85m, according to The Athletic, but Chelsea are willing to offer them a pair of as-yet-unnamed players to cut the fee. If they fail to sign the 21-year-old Frenchman, Chelsea could turn their attention to the Wolverhampton centre-back. Max Kilman.

French all-around defender Benjamin Pawar also traded at various Premier League clubs by Bayern Munich and apparently open to a move to Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel also gave away the Dutch right-back to Inter. Denzel Dumfries joyful eye, but you may have to fend off interest from the outside Manchester United if he should land a 26-year-old.

Those who end up at Chelsea may well be offered Timo Wernerwardrobe binding and parking space. The perpetually offside German striker is considered ill-suited to Tuchel’s requirements and has been linked with a return to the team. RB Leipzigwhile both Newcastle as well as juventus also rumored to be interested in leasing it. After a successful loan spell at Southampton last season, the Albanian Chelsea striker Armando Brocha considered to have paid attention to Real Madrid.

Putting one low offer too much for Mark CucurellaBrighton said Manchester City stop wasting your time and just offer £50m already. City have already offered the Seagulls £35m for their Spanish left-back and are apparently willing to pay up to £40m but will turn their attention to Stuttgart. Borna Sosa or Benfica Alex Grimaldo unless Brighton agrees to their demands.

And finally, when you thought that Frankie de Jong-to-Manchester United The summer saga couldn’t be more exhausting, it seems Chelsea are ready to make an offer for the Dutch midfielder that would include sending him Mark Alonso as well as Cesar Azpilicueta another way.