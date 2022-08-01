New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Will monkeypox be another covid? The answer is no.

Although more than 20,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in more than 75 countries, the World Health Organization has declared it a global health emergency — they’re too late with Covid — but there are definite reasons to believe it’s almost certainly not the case. Same probability as COVID.

For one thing, monkeypox is not nearly as contagious and can be recognized by a characteristic pustular or vesicular rash that usually occurs three days after the onset of flu-like symptoms. Isolation of affected individuals and tracing their contacts is imperative and relatively easy to achieve compared to covid, which is often asymptomatic and spreads more with each advancing omicron subvariant.

Will Monkey Disease Be Another HIV? The answer is no again.

Although monkeypox is transmitted by male homosexuals and bisexuals, according to the CDC, more than 99% of those who have ever acquired it are men who have sex with other men, and although the numbers are clearly underestimated, much higher in the 1980s and 1990s than HIV and AIDS, in both cases into the larger community. With the risk of spreading, there are significant differences.

For one thing, we already have an effective vaccine for monkeypox and we still don’t have one for HIV. For another, everyone over age 50 and who received the old smallpox vaccine before 1972 has at least partial protection against measles. HIV has no such protection.

And we have an effective monkeypox treatment available, tecoviramut (TPOXX), but it has taken more than a decade to develop truly effective treatments for HIV. True, TPOXX, although we have more than 1.7 million doses in the national stockpile, is approved mostly based on animal data for use in smallpox, but it also works against monkeys.

What monkeypox shares with HIV is the risk of stigmatizing the group that spreads it most. Stigma is always in the way of education and public health interventions. It doesn’t matter what name we call the disease or whether we call it a national emergency, what matters is that we provide the Jynneos vaccine, TPOXX, and proper testing to all who need it.

Because federal, state and local health departments underestimated the risk, at least initially, we are far behind where we should be. The CDC now has its Emergency Operations Center for monkeypox, and Health and Human Services has purchased 7 million doses of the vaccine. So far 300,000 doses have been shipped and another 700,000 doses are available, although it is clear that the vaccine will be in short supply for months.

In New York City, many hospitals still haven’t received their initial allocations. We can all recall the frustrations over limited supplies of the Covid vaccine in early 2021, and we are now facing the same problem with monkeypox.

In fact, we have learned some very basic lessons from COVID and are applying them to monkeypox. Fear and political posturing are again at the fore and replaced by tools and supplies. Instead, the medical community needs to rise up, treat and protect the sick and those at risk.

Bottom line, we urgently need enough vaccine for all gay and bisexual men, and we need to quickly collect enough human data for the use of TPOXX so that the FDA grants emergency use authorization for monkeypox. As five companies ramp up production of monkeypox tests, the 70,000 per week the CDC has promised is still not enough to properly detect and control the outbreak.

I have dealt with outbreaks, epidemics and pandemics in my medical career. From HIV to swine flu to covid, I tried to give it to my patients, differentiating only as needed. Doctors are not the problem. While a lot of political posturing goes into obfuscating the problem, over-promising the tools our patients need.

The virus knows no political correctness, it can infect anyone. If we’ve learned one thing from COVID and the uneven public health response, it’s that fear of the virus is not an effective motivator or tool to contain the spread. Punishment-driven closures or fear-mongering mandates ultimately did not prevent the spread of COVID, and many public health problems have arisen as a result of these interventions.

Unlike HIV and Covid, monkeypox does not usually appear to be fatal or make its victims very ill. But the rash can be painful, which is why I’m pushing hard for more availability of treatment.

People believe that the disease is more deadly than it really is because of fear of the horrible looking monkeypox rash. Still, it’s spreading rapidly here in the US, with more than 5,000 cases now reported, up from 300 a month ago. And the actual numbers are much higher.

We have the tools to beat it. We need to get them in the right hands at the right time.