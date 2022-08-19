New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A Nigerian doctor who treated a 2017 monkeypox outbreak in Nigeria told Fox News in an interview that the virus now “shows all the signs of becoming an established STD” as more US cases arise and the Biden administration calls the outbreak a public health issue. urgent

Infectious Disease Physician Dr. Dimi Ogoina treated the first monkey disease in Nigeria in almost 40 years. That year 2017, an 11-year-old boy came to him with a rash resembling chickenpox.

The doctor said “I have never seen a case of monkeypox in my life – I [had] She only saw pictures,” Ogoina told Fox News.

Doctors found the first documented cases of monkeypox in humans in children from Congo, Liberia and Sierra Leone in the 1970s. Prior to this, scientists identified the first cases among monkeys in an animal facility in Copenhagen, Denmark in 1958 – naming the disease “monkeypox”.

But in 2017, Dr. Ogoina – a professor of medicine and infectious diseases at the Niger Delta University in Nigeria – noticed that the 11-year-old boy had no contact with animals. The virus ran through his family, first infecting his uncle, then his mother, father and younger brother.

After sending samples of the boy’s wounds to a lab in Senegal, Dr. Ogoina confirmed his suspicions: the boy had contracted monkeypox in 38 years in Nigeria.

In 2017 the outbreak increased to 200 confirmed cases in Nigeria. Since then, the monkeypox virus has gone from being a rare disease to being endemic in Africa – with cases spreading mainly among young, gay and bisexual men.

Although the virus is not endemic in the US, Dr. Ogoina told Fox News that, in his opinion, it shows signs of becoming an “established STD” — meaning it is spreading through the US population like other diseases like chlamydia and gonorrhea. or HIV.

The CDC told Fox News that while the virus can be transmitted sexually, it does not reach the level of a sexually transmitted infection (STI).

In 2021, the US confirmed two cases of monkeypox from travelers from Nigeria.

The CDC cited contract tracing efforts and “strong collaboration between CDC, state and local health departments, airline and airport partners” as reasons to contain the outbreak.

Now, less than a year later, cases of monkeypox are on the rise.

According to the CDC, as of Thursday afternoon, August 18, 2022, there were 14,115 confirmed cases of monkeypox (orthopox virus) in the US.

“This shows us that the virus is evolving and becoming more suitable for the human host,” said Dr Dimi Ogoina.

“[The] The current outbreak has led to questions about whether monkeypox is a sexually transmitted infection (STI). Monkeypox can more accurately be described as ‘sexually transmitted’. In other words, sex is one of the ways monkeypox is spread, but not the only way,” the agency said.

“In the current outbreak of monkeypox, the virus is transmitted primarily through close contact with someone with monkeypox. This involves the spread of the monkeys’ sores or respiratory secretions through close, sustained skin-to-skin contact that occurs during sex.”

As cases mount, states scramble to distribute vaccines and increase testing efforts as HHS expands monkeypox vaccine. More than 1.1 million doses.

The Biden administration is looking at lower doses, making the vaccine one-fifth as potent.

On August 9, 2022, the White House released the following statement in part about it.

“The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has announced a Section 564 declaration allowing the FDA to exercise its authority to allow health care providers to administer up to five times more vaccine doses per vial of JYNNEOS vaccine.”

It continued, “Following last week’s public health emergency declaration, HHS Secretary Javier Becerra today issued a decision under Section 564 of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act to allow for the emergency use authorization of vaccines to prevent monkeypox and to prevent serious illnesses from the virus. This move paves the way for the federal government to get more than five times the doses given from a single vial of JYNNEOS vaccine.”

It continued, “The EUA now allows the 0.1ml JYNNEOS vaccine to be given between the layers of the skin (intradermally), as opposed to the 0.5ml vaccine given (subcutaneously).”

Vaccine distribution is one factor in preventing the spread of monkeypox. Other experts suggest other measures.

Dr. Robert Malone, co-inventor of the mRNA vaccine, told Fox News that in his view, vaccination should not be the first line of defense.

“The best way to prevent this risk is not through vaccination,” Malone said. “It’s through contact tracing, restraint and isolation until these people are no longer contagious.”

He also said, “We don’t even know how effective this vaccine really is. It’s not designed for monkeypox … What’s being done right now is very, very similar to what happened at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis.”

Public health officials are also looking to combat the stigma surrounding the disease’s name and the affected population.

“Newly identified viruses, related diseases and virus variants should be given names with the aim of avoiding harm to any cultural, social, national, regional, occupational or ethnic groups…”

The WHO is looking at renaming monkeypox, saying, “Current best practice is to name newly identified viruses, related diseases and virus variants to avoid any cultural, social, national, regional, occupational or ethnic group offense, and on trade, travel, tourism or animal welfare. Minimize any negative impact.”

Regarding the monkeypox outbreak, Dr. Malone also told Fox News, “It’s a very small global cohort … and it’s a sexually transmitted disease in a global population group that has many sexual partners.”

“In public health, I think we have to be really careful about situations where we limit our ability to communicate effectively with people who are at the highest risk,” he added.

According to Fox News polling, despite the rise in cases, American voters are not worried about monkeypox. 54 percent of registered voters between August 6-9 said they were not concerned about monkeys.

However, there is a need in the global community to contain the virus.

“It is an infection that has spread very rapidly in more than 50 countries in less than two months and is still spreading,” said Dr. Ogoina.