Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s constituents told Fox News they are opposed to tricking police as crime continues to rise in the district.

“I think it’s not good to pay the police,” said resident Daniel. “I think we need more police in the area.”

Another person, Tom Fox News, called Democrats’ calls to defund the police “absurd.”

“It’s absolutely ridiculous,” said Tom.

Major crimes in the Ocasio-Cortez district are up 57% compared to the end of July 2020, according to an analysis released Monday by former New York Police Department Inspector Paul Mauro. Major crimes like murder, rape and robbery have increased by 44% compared to last year.

“More time goes by and you see these crimes increase in the city, especially around this area, it just gets worse,” a man named Max told Fox News. He said that detaining the police is useless.

Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat, advocates for less policing nationwide. She criticized then-New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s proposal to cut the police department’s budget by $1 billion in 2020, but it did not go far enough.

“These proposed ‘cuts’ to the NYPD budget are an absurd illusion,” the congresswoman said in June 2020. “This is not a victory. The fight to abolish policing will continue.”

Paul, a former military policeman who lives in the Ocasio-Cortez district, told Fox News: “My father always said, if you’re afraid of the police, you’re doing something wrong.”

But Jeon, another resident, said better supervision of the police was needed regardless of their budget.

“I wouldn’t say defund the police, but I would say force accountability,” he told Fox News.

“They do a good job. There are some great ones,” Zion said. “But there are others who are as if from the pits of hell.”

The defund the police movement gained significant attention in 2020 after the killing of Minneapolis police officer George Floyd. Several major US cities, including New York, Austin, Seattle and Washington DC, have cut their police budgets due to anti-police protests.

“At the time, a lot of people thought that was an effective solution to the problem,” Max said.

Paul told Fox News: “When you see a police officer, you respect them. They’re protecting you.”

“So, no, you can’t defend the police,” Paul said.

Ocasio-Cortez did not respond to a request for comment.