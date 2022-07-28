Will last season’s setbacks strengthen Everton?

The predicted position of the Guardian authors 14th (Note: this is not necessarily Andy Hunter’s prediction, but an average of our authors’ advice)

Position last season 16th

Odds of winning the league (via Oddschecker) 500-1

Did the costly squad really fall behind last season, or did mismanagement by the club hierarchy lead to rotting in later years? It fell to Frank Lampard to demonstrate that it was the first, being the last Everton manager to be capped last in his first full campaign.

Lampard has called for decisive action in the transfer market after an agonizing late flight. Instead, owner Farhad Moshiri asked to be tried at the end of the window, selling the top player, Richarlison, for an initial £50m to improve the balance sheet, and faced fresh protests over his management of the club before the campaign even started. .

The unity that developed between fans and Lampard’s team last season, and was instrumental in the survival of the Premier League, does not extend to those at the top. Lampard – his plea for reinforcements has now finally been answered – can at least start over with his vision of a side that has spent the first months of his reign in game-by-game survival mode to keep Everton’s top-flight status.

Can the same group adapt to his demands for more intensity, pressure and speed? without Richarlison will be key. The manager remains realistic about Everton’s development. “We will do it in stages,” he said. “We cannot expect that next year we will go to the moon. It won’t be the process we were on last year. It will be a process of what we can improve first and then continue to improve, and that is where we are now.”

Manager

One resource that Lampard will not lack is the support of the Everton fans. The former Chelsea and Derby manager has galvanized a previously divided and frustrated fan base following his appointment in January when, conveniently overlooked by his detractors, Everton were the statistically worst team in the Premier League under Rafael Benitez. Lampard inherited a team in freefall, with confidence, spirit and performance levels all moving in the same direction, but ultimately building a resilient group that responded to criticism over their character to survive the penultimate game. There have been gaffes along the way – the signings of Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek had little impact, although both were rushed with Lampard appointed 24 hours before the transfer deadline, while attempts to play at the forefront resulted in some penalties. defeat before the pragmatic style won out. A crash course in life at Everton, followed by a first pre-season, offers a foundation for further development.

James Tarkowski has moved from relegated Burnley and it is hoped he will add steel and experience to Everton’s back line. Photograph: Tony McArdle/Everton FC/Getty Images

transfer coup

Several deals appear to be taking effect amid yet another summer of financial constraints, and the team could look very different at the end of the window than at the beginning, Moshiri argues. But James Tarkowski, signed for free after leaving relegated Burnley, is the only correct answer as of this writing. This does not mean that the importance of his arrival should be downplayed. The 29-year-old has many qualities that Everton lacked in central defense last season – leadership, aerial prowess (Tarkowski ranked second in Premier League aerial duels won in 2021/22) and dependability. track record by starting over 30 championships. games in each of the last five seasons.

Impact of the World Cup

Everton’s small size reflects the fact that only Jordan Pickford is certain to go to the World Cup, though he could be accompanied by Dominic Calvert-Lewin if the striker regains the fitness and fitness that eluded him last season. Anthony Gordon’s progress could also lead to a late call. With a near-complete squad at their disposal, Everton have agreed to play Celtic and Western Sydney Wanderers in the first Sydney Super Bowl on 20-23 November.

Alternative rides during the World Cup

The Art of the Terraces, an exhibition exploring the casual football culture of the 1970s, 80s and 90s through fashion, art and football, opens at the award-winning Walker Art Gallery on November 5, just before the Premier League’s winter stop. A cup.

Hot Selling Shirts

This summer, Gordon inherited the No. 10 jersey from Gylfi Sigurdsson and the crowd favorite mantle from Richarlison. The homegrown talent had a great breakout season last time despite relegation pressure and the turmoil that surrounded his childhood club, leading to transfer interest from Tottenham and Newcastle. Frank Lampard has insisted the 21-year-old is not going anywhere and is central to his recovery plans. Goodison Park would be outraged if a player the Evertonians identify as one of their own was sold.

Careerist

With the sale of Richarlison to Tottenham, Everton lost a vital component of their attack and their most interesting social media salesman. Dele Alli maintains a strong presence with nearly 8 million followers on Instagram, although Everton will be hoping that more than just the playmaker’s lifestyle and fashion sense dominate his profile this season. The former England international has started one game in the Premier League since his January move from Spurs – he thrashed Arsenal on the final day – but could make a huge difference if he gets back in shape. After all, he’s only 26.

If Everton were a Netflix document…

The board meeting, which has presided over £372.6m in losses over the past three financial years, appointed six permanent managers and three football directors over the past six years, has outperformed most European clubs in that period only to end up with a relegation-threatened team and had a strategic review of their football performance without looking in the mirror would have made it intrusive – and perhaps horrific – viewing.