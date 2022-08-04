New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jim Harbaugh built his career in the National Football League for nearly 15 years as quarterback for the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens and San Diego Chargers before retiring as a player in 2001. However, his stardom grew throughout his career. A coach in college football and later in the NFL, he led the San Francisco 49ers to the Superbowl. After leaving the NFL in 2014, Harbaugh returned to college football for his current position as head football coach at the University of Michigan.

Harbaugh’s time on the couch in the NFL earned Harbaugh plenty of praise after he led San Francisco to the playoffs for three seasons after the team failed to reach the NFC Championship Game in eight straight seasons. One of the most famous games of Harbaugh’s career as an NFL coach was in Super Bowl XLVII in 2012 when the 49ers played the Baltimore Ravens, coached by Harbaugh’s brother John.

Lately, the beloved couch has become openly political off the field. Supreme Court in Roe v. After Wade’s termination, Harbaugh said he believed he had “the courage to let an unborn child be born.” Koch explained his comments by saying he encourages his family and friends to go through with unplanned pregnancies because he and his wife will raise the baby if they can’t.

“I said [them] That’s what I say to my kids, boys and girls, and that’s what I say to our players and our staff members. I encourage them if they have an unplanned pregnancy, just go with it, get on with it,” Harbaugh said. “Let that unborn baby be born and at that point, you don’t feel like you have to care. For that, if you can’t afford it, then Sarah and I will take the baby.”

What is Jim Harbaugh’s NFL record?

As a coach in the NFL, Harbaugh had a limited career, leading only the 49ers from 2011 to 2014. However, his regular season head coaching record was 44 wins, 19 losses and one tied game. His postseason stats include five wins and three losses, for an overall NFL career record of 49-22-1.

However, his record in college football was extensive, with 117 wins and 45 losses in the regular season. As a player in the NFL, Harbaugh played in 177 games with 140 starts. He completed 2,305 of his 3,918 passes and had 26,288 total yards with 129 touchdowns.

What is Jim Harbaugh’s salary at Michigan?

In February 2022, Harbaugh signed a five-year contract with the Wolverines that will pay him $36.7 million through 2026 with an annual salary of approximately $7 million. CBS Sports. He received a more than $3 million increase in base salary after reports surfaced that he was considering a return to the NFL.

The deal also included incentives that would pay Harbaugh if his team brought home the national title with a $1 million bonus.

“I love Michigan football, the University of Michigan and the Ann Arbor community,” Harbaugh said in a statement. “My family and I are excited to lead this football program and we are grateful to our athletic department and university administration for their support of the team.”

Will Jim Harbaugh return to the NFL?

Harbaugh confirmed in May 2022 that he would not return to the NFL, shortly after signing his new contract with Michigan.

At one point, the former 49ers head coach was eyeing the opportunity to lead the Minnesota Vikings but never received an official offer. He closed the door on his NFL return at a spring practice news conference.

“Ultimately, I want to be here,” Harbaugh said. “And really, thank you very much for that.”

Additionally, Harbaugh’s current contract with the Wolverines includes a $3 million buyout if he leaves Michigan for any reason. His annual buyout dropped significantly to $2.25 million in the second year, $1.5 million in the third year, $750,000 in the fourth year and no annual compensation the last two years.