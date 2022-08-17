New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jamie Foxx and Jeremy Piven An NBA comedy titled “All-Star Weekend” was filmed in 2016, but the film has yet to hit theaters and many wonder if it will ever see the light of day.

“All-Star Weekend,” It also stars Robert Downey Jr., Benicio del Toro, Gerard Butler and Eva Longoria, and was slated to hit theaters in 2018 before being pushed to 2019. However, the premiere that was once associated with NBA All-Star Weekend never happened.

Downey Jr. will play a Mexican man, while Foxx is set to play a “white supremacist cop,” Page Six reported.

“It’s hard when it comes to comedy,” Fox told CinemaBlend last week when asked for an update on when fans can see the film. “We’re trying to open up those sensitive corners that will make people laugh again. … Hopefully, we’ll drive them through ‘All-Star Weekend’ smiling because that’s definitely what we’re going for.”

According to IMDB, the film is currently in “post-production”. A spokesperson for Fox News Digital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fox said the comedy was “relatable”. “Comedy right now needs a movie like ‘All-Star Weekend,’ and something you haven’t seen before.”

Experts explained to Fox News Digital how The “Risk” Behind Making Comedies In today’s environment that can influence what is released by a studio.

“It’s part of a larger trend of risk aversion stifling Hollywood creativity,” says Newsroom PR CEO Howard Breuer. “I saw Tom Hanks say recently that if he had to do it, he wouldn’t play a gay character like he did in ‘Philadelphia.’ If it does, members of the Academy believe it may be something they once disagreed with. Embracing.”

“It’s driven by a very responsive minority of moviegoers who want every movie to be a vehicle for the changes these people are looking for in society,” he continued. “It’s not wrong to want those changes and it’s certainly not wrong if certain films are what those people want to watch. The problem is that those people try to blacklist someone or something.

Author of “Crisis Averted.” And Evan Nierman, CEO of global PR firm Red Bunyan, points out that comedies aren’t the focus of studios right now.

“There are many reasons why the film was shelved, but only the studio and its A-list stars know the full story here,” says Nierman. “Conceal culture is an insidious force in our society. But whether it’s a reason to hold back or not, the reality is that movie comedies aren’t being made much lately.”

Nierman noted that Fox’s “clout” in Hollywood was enough to get the film released.

“Jamie Foxx is like King Midas — everything he touches turns to gold,” Nierman told Fox News Digital. “If Foxx were to focus his efforts on moving the film forward, it’s hard to imagine that it wouldn’t eventually happen. The world needs more comedy in this, and Foxx is right given the reputation he’s earned in the industry. From his extensive, varied and impressive body of work, the film is guaranteed to make a huge splash if it ever hits the big screen. “

Whether or not “All-Star Weekend” ever comes to light, experts predict Foxx’s career will be intact.

“This one movie won’t affect Jamie Foxx’s career one way or the other and how things will turn out. He’s too incredibly talented and too bankable to see his career derail or see what happens with ‘All-Star Weekend,'” Nierman said. Fox News Digital . “Time will tell what happens with the film, but what we do know for sure is that Fox’s Hollywood MVP and other cast members are all stars in their own right.”

Brewer told Fox News Digital he believes Fox has a “shot” at releasing “All-Star Weekend.”

“If he fails, no. It won’t hurt his brand,” he said. “Even if some studio executives decide, ‘This is too risky, we’re going to pass,’ they’ll be excited to see what else Fox has up its sleeve.”