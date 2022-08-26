Will Grier win Cowboys backup QB job? How his ‘swagger,’ command was pleasing

FRISCO, Texas – When the Cowboys suit up for their final preseason game on Friday night, fans can expect two things.

First: A lot of snaps for fourth-year quarterback Will Grier.

“I want to see him play as much as he can,” head coach Mike McCarthy said. “I’d like to see him in a big part on Friday night if I can.”

And the second?

“Swagger,” rookie tight end Jake Ferguson described Grier. “He definitely got it.”

Grier’s quest for a spot on the Cowboys’ 53-man roster will be tricky. Seventh-year pro Dak Prescott has established himself as the team’s starting quarterback, and fifth-year veteran Cooper Rush enters camp as the favorite to be the backup. After guiding the Cowboys to a “Sunday Night Football” victory last Halloween in Minnesota, he completed 24 of 40 passes for 325 yards, two touchdowns and one interception and earned a rush. Rush found wide receiver Amari Cooper for the game-winning touchdown in the final minute.

Meanwhile, Grier last played in the regular-season in 2019, when as a Panthers rookie he completed 28 of 52 pass attempts for 228 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions. The Cowboys signed him last September after roster cutdowns. He now seems more ready to pair conceptual command with his athleticism and strong arm.

“I think that’s part of this offense: You have to get to that point before you start working quickly,” Grier said after Wednesday night’s practice. “The big thing for me is that you can learn the plays, you can draw them on the white board, you can learn them in the meeting room and transfer them to the field that didn’t get a lot of reps last year. So OTAs were like my first real journey. Getting those reps made the meeting room better, I know it was faster in the meeting room, it kind of came together.

“I’m light years ahead of last year.”

On Friday night, he aims to show that. Grier missed the Cowboys’ first preseason game with a groin injury. But he recovered enough to bounce back last week vs. the Chargers, completing six passes for 98 yards on Grier Cowboys quarterbacks. He was limited in some follow-up drills as a precaution but was mostly available for individual and team work.

McCarthy said Grier has “taken a step” since last year.

“You can feel the command,” McCarthy said. “I think when he came in (last September), the language barrier is always a challenge when you go into a new system like ours. … He’s playing too fast. I think he definitely has the ability to not only make plays in the pocket but also play out of the pocket.

Grier showed off his decision-making and arm strength on a 32-yard completion to Brandon Smith to open the fourth quarter last week.

Earlier, on his first snap of the game, he took off to throw on the move to Ferguson, who found the crease for a 24-yard gain.

Grier, who began his college career at Florida with now Cowboys quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier, is no stranger to success with a second team at the same level. Grier transferred to West Virginia, where in two seasons he completed 66% of his passes for 7,354 yards and 71 touchdowns to 20 interceptions. On a pro level, he’s used to the uncertainty that end-of-camp roster cuts create.

NFL teams must trim their 80-man rosters to 53 men by Tuesday afternoon. (Sixteen players could return to the practice squad if they clear waivers.) Prescott, Rush, Grier and 2020 seventh-rounder Ben DiNucci are on the Cowboys’ roster.

Grier said his best bet to stay in Dallas is capitalizing on game snaps, trying to “be the best I can be” and hoping his groin injury doesn’t escalate in the game.

What might that best Grier look like? Ferguson, after practice and preseason play with Grier, explains.

“That guy can sling the ball,” he said. “I mean, he’s almost got a swagger there. When you’re on the field and in the huddle when he’s talking to you, you feel a little more comfortable and ready to go. He almost brings that energy.

“The last play I caught…he hit me and I was like, ‘Oh, that came a little faster than I expected.’ I am excited to play this home game with him.

“Keep my hands ready so I don’t touch my face.”

Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Jory Epstein on Twitter @Jori Epstein.