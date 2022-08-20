Will further privatization of Canadian healthcare solve the current crisis?

This is an excerpt from The Second Opinion, a weekly analysis of health news and medical science. If you have not subscribed yet, you can do so by clicking here.

The current healthcare workforce crisis has rekindled debate about privatizing Canada’s system – and while more needs to be done to relieve pressure on hospitals, critics say more private care is not “an easy fix.”

This week, Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones revealed the plan to help stabilize the province’s healthcare system, which included an increase in publicly funded surgeries performed at existing private clinics, though she declined to provide details on which specific facilities would be involved or which surgeries would be covered.

“Health care will continue to be provided to Ontarians using your OHIP card,” she said at a press conference on Thursday, declining to answer a question about whether she would consider opening more private clinics in the province.

Depending on who you ask, increased privatization is either a growing threat or a possible solution to the talent crisis being felt across the country.

Responding to a recent question about the role of private clinics, Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the public should not be afraid of “innovation” in the healthcare system. (Ewan Mitsui/CBC)

However, for-profit clinics for surgeries and other medical practices have existed to varying degrees across Canada for decades, with for-profit agencies quietly filling in staffing shortages during the pandemic – at mounting costs to hospitals and taxpayers.

Supporters argue that some privatization will take the strain off the state system and improve sorting, while opponents fear it will siphon resources and increase inequality among Canadians.

“We are in a really difficult situation right now because the healthcare system is not working properly at the moment and I think this is becoming more evident every day,” said Dr. Katherine Smart, President of the Canadian Medical Association (Canadian Medical Association ). SMA).

“Privatization is always one of the topics that people bring up in this conversation,” she said. “But I think we really need to think about how this would actually improve service delivery for Canadians if a private, for-profit model comes along?”

Private clinics aim to fill gaps in care

Canada is facing acute shortage of family doctors with millions of Canadians without access to primary health care due to retiring doctors and fewer medical graduates choosing a specialty due to lack of resources and high overhead costs.

The pandemic has also exacerbated the lack of access to emergency care and lengthened the waiting time for surgery, with nearly 600,000 fewer surgeries performed between March 2020 and December 2021 compared to 2019, according to Canadian Institute of Health Information (CIHI) .

Nearly half of adults in Canada’s 10 provinces experienced difficulty accessing health care in 2020 and 2021, while about 15 percent said they didn’t get the care they needed at all, according to the study. 2021 Statistics Canada survey.

WATCH | What is behind the shortage of family doctors in Canada?

What is behind the shortage of family doctors in Canada? Family doctors Dr. Camila Premji and Dr. Rita McCracken discuss the shortage of family doctors in Canada and what can be done to alleviate the situation.

Private clinics have begun work to try to fill this gap in some provinces, including Quebec as well as Nova Scotia . Others oppose the proposal of more private health care.

In British Columbia, the provincial highest court recently upheld a lower court decision. dismissal of a Vancouver surgeon challenges the Medicare Protection Act, which holds that the ban on additional bills and private insurance does not violate statutory rights.

As it stands, health care spending in Canada is shared between the public and private sectors at a roughly 75/25 ratio, with spending per Canadian at about $6,666. according to CIHI . Private medical services are paid by patients mainly out of their own pockets, but also through private insurance.

The country is projected to spend more than $300 billion on healthcare in 2021, representing almost 13 percent of GDP. This puts Canada roughly on par with other rich countries . (The United States spends the most on health care in the OECD.)

Dr. Adam Hofmann is the owner of Algomed, which has private clinics in Quebec and Nova Scotia, where it charges clients a subscription fee of $22 per month plus $20 per visit. Hofmann said he was once a staunch advocate for the public health system, but now he believes private clinics are part of the solution.

“A large number of patients who go to the emergency room are there with conditions that can be treated or prevented in a primary care outpatient clinic,” he said. CBC House . “And these patients almost always don’t have access to primary care.”

These kinds of private options should be explored more broadly as Canada seeks to address its health concerns, said Janice McKinnon, professor of public policy at the University of Saskatchewan and former provincial finance minister.

“We must do everything we can to make the system more efficient, cost effective and accessible to people,” she said. Houseadding that other countries, especially in Europe, have developed models where both public and private systems can coexist.

“Not a single government says: we do not want to correct the state system, we want to create a separate one. They say we need to fix the public system, and we’re looking at private options as a way to do that.”

Staff attend to a patient at Toronto General Hospital earlier this month. Critics of privatization say that in a two-tier model, more complex matters are left to the state system. (Carlos Osorio/CBC)

Privatization is not an easy decision

Colleen Flood, a researcher in the Department of Health Law and Policy and a professor at the University of Ottawa, has studied health care systems around the world and says private care tends to make access difficult for low-income residents.

Flood described privatization as a “zombie solution” that we are “constantly using instead of focusing on how to fix the public health system.”

“This is not an easy decision,” she said. “Countries that have public-private systems spend a lot of time trying to figure out how to regulate private [sector] so that it does not consume all the resources of the public health system.”

In general, she explained, private clinics tend to focus on less complex procedures such as knee and hip surgeries, but the public system is still used for emergency care and comprehensive care for conditions such as cancer and heart disease.

“So you’re diverting the workforce… not just the relatively small percentage of the population that can pay for it or have private insurance,” she said, “but you’re also distracting them from what really matters.”

Colleen Flood, a professor and researcher at the University of Ottawa, says that countries with public-private systems “spend a lot of time trying to figure out how to regulate privacy.” [sector] so that it does not consume all the resources of the public health system.” (Presented by Colleen M. Flood)

Ontario’s plan to fund private clinics with public funds has the potential to be a more efficient way to deliver services, depending on the cost that is ultimately covered by taxpayers, said Maud LaBerge, professor of health economics at Laval University in Quebec.

“This is an aspect of negotiations between the government and these clinics,” she said. “As long as the patient doesn’t have to pay… If a clinic can do something really well — just like it’s done in a hospital or the community — then there’s no problem with having such private, specialized clinics. the patient has to pay, then this leads to issues of equity.”

Hiring staff from private temporary agencies does not seem to have solved the crisis in Ontario, where some hospitals have paid such firms millions more to help staff intensive care units and emergency rooms at an hourly rate more than double that of unionized nurses. . reported for the first time Toronto Star This week.

“Where is the management of our tax dollars?” said Dr. Michael Warner, medical director of the intensive care unit at Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto. “And then what is this money not being spent on, because it is being spent on nurses?”

WATCH | Critics are sounding the alarm about Ontario’s reliance on private care agencies:

Critics are sounding the alarm about Ontario’s reliance on private nursing agencies. Due to a shortage of nurses in Ontario, hospitals are increasingly relying on temporary agency nurses to fill the gap. Critics have raised concerns that government dollars are going to these private agencies rather than raise nurses’ salaries.

The University of Toronto Health Network (UHN) spent just over $1 million hiring nurses from various agencies in 2018, but that increased to over $6.7 million in 2022 alone, of which over $4 million was recruitment related. private nurses to work in intensive care units. .

“What we’ve seen during COVID is that these agencies are charging a lot more and I’m not sure where their money is coming from, but hospitals are paying much higher hourly rates,” Warner said. “What they did during the pandemic was predatory and exploitative.”

Transformation of the state system?

Proponents of privatization say the Canadian health care system badly needs to be open to new ideas. Ontario Health Minister Jones said last week that Ontarians should not be afraid of “innovation.”

But critics say there is little evidence that things are improving with the private services we already have – despite costing significantly more – or that more of them will help.

“While of course there may be ways to improve the system through innovation… we need to be clear about what exactly we are privatizing and how it will cost less and produce better results,” Warner said.

“It makes more sense to transform the public system than to engage in private healthcare.”

Dr. Michael Warner, chief medical officer of Toronto’s Michael Garron Hospital, says private agencies have been “predatory and exploitative” during the pandemic. (Cas Russi/CBC)

CMA’s Smart said that previous examples of private healthcare companies in Canada “take off the simplest, most simplistic” areas and fail to develop an ongoing, constructive patient-physician relationship.

“It does nothing for patients with chronic and complex needs; it does nothing for patients who may have problems due to social determinants of health,” she said. “These people are left behind because of the lack of resources in the state system.”