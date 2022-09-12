Will former presidents including Trump and Obama attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral? Not likely.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will not take a delegation with him when he travels to London for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, making former presidents like Barack Obama and Donald Trump unlikely to go.

The White House announced Sunday that Biden had accepted an invitation to attend the funeral. But the invitation was “for the president and first lady only,” White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre said Monday.

What we do know is the invitation to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Buckingham Palace did not allow Biden to bring the US delegation with him to next Monday’s ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Since the invitation from the palace is for President Biden and Jill Biden, former US presidents can only attend if they receive their own invitations. Former President Jimmy Carter did not receive an invitation, his office said. Obama, Trump, George W. Spokesmen for Bush and Bill Clinton had no comment.

Westminster Abbey is expected to be full for the funeral, so attendance by foreign leaders will be limited to one representative from each country and their partner, according to Foreign Office documents obtained by Politico. The Foreign Office did not respond to USA Today’s request for comment.

Who is expected to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?

Presidents, prime ministers and kings and queens from around the world are expected to be in London on September 19 for Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey, the same church where her official coronation took place in 1953.

‘Used Beans’ and ‘The Talking Hat’: Queen Elizabeth’s meetings with presidents did not always go as planned

Have former presidents traveled to high-profile foreign funerals before?

In the past, presidents have invited their predecessors to accompany them to high-profile funerals.

President George W. Bush attended the funeral of Pope John Paul II with two former presidents – his father, George HW Bush; And Bill Clinton. Barack Obama George W. Bush brought Nelson Mandela with him on Air Force One for his funeral, while Clinton and Jimmy Carter went to the service separately.

Other presidents have tapped their predecessors to attend state funerals when they themselves could not go.

President Theodore Roosevelt attended the state funeral of Britain’s King Edward VII in London in 1910 at the request of his predecessor, William Howard Taft. Roosevelt, dressed in a suit, top hat and coat thrown over his arm, marched in the funeral procession.

Roosevelt was popular in Britain and seen as the equivalent of European royalty, so it made sense that Taft would choose him to represent the United States, said Jeffrey Engle, director of the Center for Presidential History at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

What experts say about the situation

“It is well within the British government’s right to put a limit on the size of the delegation,” said Lewis Lukens, who served as deputy chief of mission at the US embassy in London from 2016-2019.

British authorities do not try to decide who is invited to events such as royal funerals, “they let countries decide who (attends),” Lukens said.

If, for example, Biden and the first lady couldn’t attend and the US decided to send Vice President Kamala Harris and another gentleman, Douglas Amhoff, “the Brits would be fine with that,” Lukens said.

In some cases, the British government may make an exception and allow the US to bring a larger delegation because of the special relationship between the two long-time allies. But in this case not because of “high demand” for the seats, Lukens said.

Even if Biden had been allowed to bring former presidents with him, Trump might not have been invited, political analysts said.

The animosity between the two men is so toxic — Trump still refuses to accept the results of the 2020 election, while Biden accused Trump and mega-Republicans in a prime-time address of threatening the foundations of democracy — that it’s inconceivable that Biden would ask. Trump will join her at the Queen’s funeral, political analysts said.

“Trump never accepted a Biden victory in 2020, and for all sorts of well-documented and well-understood reasons, Trump presents a distinct threat to our own democracy,” said William Howell, a political scientist at the University of Chicago Harris. School of Public Policy. “The honorable thing right now is not to bring Trump back into the fold.”

Former presidents have historically been invited to represent the country at such events as a way to show American friendship, goodwill and respect, Engle said. Trump, however, is different, Angle said, noting the former US president’s unpopularity with the British public.

Only 32% of people in the UK expressed confidence that Trump would do the right thing about world affairs. Pew Research Center Survey In January 2020.

Politics aside, there is a more practical reason for Trump to stay away from the Queen’s funeral, Angle said. “One should not do anything that casts a shadow over a person who has died,” he said. “And (the Queen’s) funeral is not about American presidents or American politics. The funeral is about honoring the longest-serving sovereign in British history. If Trump goes, that’s what we’ll be talking about.

Want to know more? Here’s what you missed

Queen’s funeral:LIVE UPDATES: Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh for memorial service

End of an Era:Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96; King Charles III takes the throne

Contributed by: Kim Hjelmgaard

Michael Collins covers the White House. Follow him on Twitter @mcollinsNEWS.