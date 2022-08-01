Will City play to the strengths of Holland?

BUTAndriy Shevchenko, as you remember, had a very good Community Shield in 2006. He just joined Chelsea for £31m. No one seemed to doubt that this was a transfer initiated by owner Roman Abramovich. From the start, there were questions about how he and Didier Drogba could play together and doubts as to whether Jose Mourinho wanted him, but after a 2-1 defeat in which he scored against Chelsea and was in some As their most powerful offensive presence, the speculation was that he would prove to be an upgrade of Drogba, who ended up stuck on the right.

As it turned out, Drogba scored 20 goals in the Premier League for the first time that season, while Shevchenko, who struggled with health problems, hesitated, scoring just nine times in two seasons before returning on loan to Milan. ; his acquisition is a backdrop to the chilling relationship between Mourinho and Abramovich.

Guardiola not worried about Haaland missing as Klopp praises Nunez’s shot Read more

Let’s not get too carried away with the Community Shield. The type of manager who likes to count their trophies to catch the attention of a skeptical crowd might take it seriously (when they win), but it’s basically just another pre-season friendly that only matters when something goes wrong , be it Billy Bremner. and Kevin Keegan giving up in 1974 and thus providing a glimpse into the tense world of the Leeds dressing room under Brian Clough, or the unshaven Mourinho showing up in a scruffy tracksuit to watch the loss of his long unbeaten record against Arsene Wenger in 2015.

It is possible that this Community Shield, first played in July and first played at Leicester since 1971, is quickly forgotten, a tiny dot in a large and ever-expanding galaxy of football, marked mainly by Darwin Nunez, who stepped down from the bench to win penalties and scoring a third goal at Liverpool, and celebrating something of dubious significance with such excitement to suggest that if football doesn’t work out, he’ll have a productive future at QVC.

Erling Haaland had a day to forget at King Power Stadium. Photograph: Michael Regan/The FA/Getty Images

But if City don’t win the league this season, if they don’t win five of their six titles, perhaps the world is looking back at that sunny day at King Power Stadium for the first warning of a coming crisis.

City have been gambling this summer. They could have continued to work hard, doing what has made them the most consistently excellent team in the world over the last five seasons. Since Pep Guardiola’s second season at the club, they have controlled possession, cut opponents in the same familiar pattern and scored more goals than anyone else in the Premier League.

Salah and Nunes win Community Shield glory as Liverpool sink Manchester City Read more

But they didn’t. The league is no longer their main concern. The focus is on the Champions League, the great prize that continues to elude them despite their wealth. Guardiola spent ten years suffering incredible defeats at key stages. There were failures, but there were enough failures that it’s reasonable to ask if there was anything in his method that didn’t quite work against the very best when the pressure was at its greatest. So the solution was Erling Haaland, a completely different type of forward: a big, physical striker, a different option, a blunt weapon in an endless tangle of possession.

City’s attack profile has completely changed, and after his first run in a semi-competitive environment, perhaps the most polite thing to say is that there is still a process of adaptation required on both sides. Again, looking back, one can see the significance of his tweets last week: Was the admission of Marks & Spencer’s purchase of Percy Pigs just innocent production of content for the social media machine? Or was a mischievous remark made to those in the City who seek to control every aspect of their team’s lives?

(In M&S) Bought a Percy Pig pack (don’t tell nobody) — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) July 25, 2022

Probably none of us should delve too deeply into the deeper meaning of buying fruit-flavored confections, but there were red flags on the pitch on Saturday as well. Haaland seemed to be playing a very different game than his teammates. Again and again he charged behind the Liverpool back four, and again and again they slipped to the side, unwilling to risk possession with a riskier pass that could give City the bluntness they have tried to avoid in recent years. .

There were also two serious misses, one in each half, but even that seemed like an ambiguous sign. He didn’t play well, he didn’t look at his best, maybe he wasn’t in full shape yet, and yet he could easily have scored twice. Does it show an inherent clumsiness, further accentuated by the meticulous accuracy of City as a whole, or does it show that even on a non-working day, he can give City the opportunity to score a typical goal from nothing that has been foreign to them for several years?

Quick guide How do I subscribe to sports news? Show Download the Guardian app from the iOS app store for iPhones or the Google Play store for Android phones by searching for “The Guardian”.

If you already have the Guardian app, please make sure you are using the latest version.

In the Guardian app, press the yellow button in the bottom right corner, then go to Settings (gear icon), then Notifications.

Turn on sports notifications. was it helpful? Thanks for your feedback.

One game isn’t proof of anything, but the feeling on Saturday was that Liverpool again did the right thing by signing a player who fits perfectly into their system. Someone like Luis Diaz in January, who settles almost immediately.

Holland is different, but he always has been. He is something different, and especially in a system as thin as Guardiola’s, integration will take time. No one should write off the Norwegian on the basis of the Sabbath; Shevchenko’s example shows the danger of reading anything in the Community Shield.