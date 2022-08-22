New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Chris Evans A character best known for playing Captain America as part of the Marvel Universe. Even though a fourth “Captain America” ​​film is in the works, he showed his support for Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, who seems to fill the role of the new Captain America.

Evans first stepped into the role in 2011 and continued playing Captain America for nearly 10 years. He first appeared in the 2011 film “Captain America: The First Avenger”. The following year, he starred in the first “Avengers” movie alongside Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson. He went on to appear in three “Avengers” movies, “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.” He also has two other movies “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and “Captain America: Civil War”.

How Rich Is Chris Evans?

Evans net worth is $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Mostly from his 10 years as Captain America. Evans received high salaries for additional films he starred in, including “Fantastic Four,” “The Perfect Score,” “London,” “Sunshine,” “Gifted,” “Knives Out” and “Free Guy.” In 2022, he voiced the character of Buzz Lightyear Movie “Lightyear.”

Is Chris Evans Married?

Evans has a long dating history in Hollywood, but he has never been married. His first relationship was with Jessica Biel, whom he dated from 2001 to 2006. The two were also in the movies “London” and “Cellular” together. He has also been linked to Christina Ricci, Dianna Agron, Minka Kelly, Sandra Bullock and Lily Collins.

Chris Evans defends Anthony Mackie as ‘Captain America’: ‘Sam Wilson is Captain America’

Evans was in a relationship with his “Gifted” co-star Jenny Slate for about a year in 2016. Overall, Evan is usually very private about his dating life. The actor seems to be single now.

Did Chris Evans go to acting school?

Evans was born in Boston, Massachusetts and attended Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School. He acted in some plays while in school. He then moved to New York and attended the Lee Strasberg Theater Institute. After that, he got an internship at a casting office where he eventually became their client. Soon after, he began auditioning and building his on-screen resume. Some of his first roles were in the television show “Opposite Sex,” “The Newcomers” and “Not Another Teen Movie.”

Tom Hanks Confused After Disney Replaced Tim Allen With Chris Evans In ‘Lightyear’: ‘I Don’t Get It’

How many tattoos does Chris Evans have?

Most people don’t know that Evans actually has a lot of tattoos, but most of them are hidden when he’s on the big screen. Getting tattoos as an actor is challenging because it takes a lot of time to cover films. His Instagram has some photos of the actors inked.

Download the Fox News mobile app today

Evans has a Taurus zodiac symbol on his shoulder for his mother, and a world “loyalty” in cursive on his arm. There’s also Evan’s chest tattoo, which he shares with Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner. A wonderful journey together. He also has several chest tattoos, including an eagle, a coat and a tattoo dedicated to his late friend. He has a tattoo of his dog’s name, Dodger, and an “SCS” tattoo, representing his siblings’ initials, on his ankle.