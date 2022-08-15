



Rabout a year and a half ago Moises Caicedo played for Independiente del Valle in his native Ecuador, establishing himself as a skilled and physically versatile midfielder. So he was offered to Manchester United, who had been in desperate need of it ever since God was a brat and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer really wanted it, only for those above him found the deal too complicated, demanding like this and was, the payment of money. So Caicedo went to Brighton, whose negotiators somehow went through the agonizing process of conveying the asking price, and have been excellent ever since. He stood out last season when his new side beat United 4-0 and also in their win over them on the first day, so United now want to sign him in another triumph for the most legendary personnel department ever. in football. However, Arsenal, West Ham, Juventus, Atlético Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen are also monitoring the situation. And he’s not United’s only target – they’re also feigning an interest in Espanyol. Raoul de Thomas. Expect them to be enthusiastic until they discover that the price is not determined by the buyer, but by the seller. Meanwhile, the shrewd decision to buy first Cristiano Ronaldo, then holding him against his will, continues to bear fruit. It is said that Ronaldo revolves around Carrington with all his usual grace and humility, which is why United offered him to both Milan clubs. Surprisingly, neither of them wants to upset their game system or dressing room balance for the former diva, so he stays at Old Trafford – at least until his contract is terminated, after which the number of clubs, enthralled by them, currently zero, is expected to rise. Register Five Free daily newsletter Start your evening with a look at the world of football from the Guardian

But all discussion of United’s behavior should not distract us from Barcelona’s behavior. They would like to get rid of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – some may say they have no other choice but given their total debt and the wages they owe Frenkie de Jong – but they turned down Chelsea’s £12m offer. Meanwhile, Xavi is acting with all the reasonable frugality of a man who has spent six years playing and managing in Qatar, coaxing Joan Laporta to retire – sorry to to resign – Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain.

But all discussion of Barcelona’s behavior should not distract us from the behavior of Chelsea growing money, despite the exchange of the owner, who is one of the richest people in the world, for an owner who wants to cosplay the football director. In addition to Aubameyang’s offer, Todd Boly is also interested in signing a contract. Anthony Gordon from Everton, and Everton would like to spare Chelsea Armando Broja who they don’t want to lose. A full day’s work for a Todd-level expert.

But all discussions of the behavior of Barcelona and Chelsea should not distract us from the behavior of Nottingham Forest, who are busy trading the team that promoted them for a team of expensive randoms – such an activity has such a rich history of success. The last player they’re passionate about Husem Aouar Lyon, who seems to exist for real – like Leandro Damian and Nico Gaitan before him, there were strong rumors that he was a figment of the imagination of a now reasonable transfer window – but now it seems that, after all, he is heading to the premier -league.