President Biden is taking over his prime time Last week he took jabs at “MAGA Republicans” who he argued had embraced “semi-fascism” because of their continued loyalty to former President Donald Trump.

The president will deliver a speech Thursday evening where the White House will insist that America’s democracy is “under attack” and highlight “who is fighting” to protect the nation’s liberties. And Biden will deliver his speech at Philadelphia’s Independence National Historical Park, where the Declaration of Independence and the nation’s Constitution were debated and signed.

But address location and timing are telling. The speech in the key general election battleground state of Pennsylvania comes less than 10 weeks before the November midterms, when Democrats hope to hold on to their razor-thin majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Biden’s apparent goal is to change the narrative of the upcoming election by providing voters with a contrast between himself and his party and Trump and his loyal troops. Whether the president’s strategy pays off or backfires in a year when inflation is a major concern won’t be determined until November.

Here’s what Biden might say in his Thursday evening address

The president’s rhetoric has made national headlines of late and drawn pushback from Republicans.

“What we’re seeing now is the beginning or death of the extreme MAGA philosophy,” Biden told Democratic donors at a rally in Maryland last Thursday. “It’s not just Trump, it’s the basis of the whole philosophy — I’m going to say something: It’s like semi-fascism.”

At a Democratic National Committee rally that evening, the president charged that “MAGA Republicans don’t just threaten our personal rights and economic security, they threaten our democracy itself.”

In a speech Tuesday in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, touting his plan to tackle crime and increase police funding, Biden once again took aim at what he called far-right extremism and lawlessness.

“You can’t be in favor of law enforcement and insurgency,” the president said, referring to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by right-wing extremists and other Trump supporters, which disrupted congressional confirmation. Biden’s 2020 Electoral College victory over then-president. “You cannot be the party of law and order and call the people who attacked the police on January 6 as patriots. You cannot do this.”

It’s unclear whether Biden will repeat his sharp jabs during Thursday’s speech, one of the few Biden has delivered in the evening hours since entering the White House a year and a half ago. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Wednesday that the president was still working on a draft of his address with senior advisers.

However, the theme of working to protect the country’s democracy and the rule of law has been common for Biden since he launched his successful presidential campaign three years ago. He has repeatedly stated that watching the controversial and violent white supremacist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017 inspired him to make a third White House bid.

This governor said he knows why Biden is blasting Republicans like us

“We Republicans are the most powerful in the Republican Party,” Jean-Pierre charged, adding that they are “a tremendous threat to our democracy, our freedom, our rights. They do not respect the rule of law. .”

Jean-Pierre spoke as the new national poll from Quinnipiac University About two-thirds of Americans — including nearly seven in ten Democrats and Republicans — believe the country’s democracy is in danger of collapsing.

The president’s attacks, fueled by Trump’s latest comments in the wake of an Aug. 8 FBI search of the former president’s Mar-a-Lago, Florida home for classified government materials, appear to be an attempt to sway the midterms. The referendum on record inflation and the choice between Biden and Trump lead to Biden’s improving (but still underwater) approval ratings and the future of American democracy.

“That’s a very smart way to approach it because it lends itself to who Joe Biden is to go after this extreme segment of the Republican Party that has unfortunately become a large segment of the Republican Party over the last few years,” said Chris Moyer, a longtime Democratic strategist and broadcaster.

“Former President Trump’s constant presence in the news makes this a very ripe target. Trump is still on people’s minds as they head to the polls in the next couple of months, and these extreme MAGA Republicans have an example in all races. The country, at every level of the ballot, presents a really good target for President Biden.” Moyer emphasized.

But August A Quinnipiac poll conducted on 25-29 indicated that inflation – at 27% – remains the top concern on the minds of American voters, with no other issue reaching double digits.

“The president and congressional Democrats are desperate to change the subject from their failed fiscal record and rising inflation,” argued Republican consultant Brian Walsh. “The problem is that Americans are reminded every time they go to the grocery store or pump gasoline, where prices are much higher than they were two years ago.”

Republicans are also targeting the president because they are at odds with long-preaching unity between the two major parties.

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, argued that the president’s agenda has “pitted neighbors against each other, rewarded the wealthy while punishing working families, and trampled on the rights and freedoms of Americans. Joe Biden is the ultimate divisive and epitomizes the moment. State of the Democrat Party: Divided by half the country, disgusted and Enmity.”

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland told Fox News this week, “Joe Biden said he’s trying to bring the country together and we need to tone down some of the divisive angry rhetoric, and it’s a lot of divisive, angry rhetoric and name-calling and a little bit too much, and that’s a mistake.” I think so.”

“But I’ve taken advantage of the election and why he’s doing that is because he’s got tough competition in the midterms, and he’s trying to take things away from what I’m saying is his failed record as president and the Democrats. They’ve gone too far to the left who control everything in Washington,” Hogan said.

“Attacking the right wing of the Republican Party… the MAGA base… it’s probably good politics, but I don’t think it’s the right thing for the country,” the governor added.