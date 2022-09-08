Will Apple CEO Tim Cook fix those annoying green text bubbles? “Get Mom an iPhone”

Enlarge this image toggle signature Jarod Harris/Getty Images for Vox Media

Sorry Android users.

Those green bubbles that appear around the text messages you send to your friends and family using your iPhone don’t seem to be going away anytime soon.

Apple CEO Tim Cook seems to have dismissed the idea of ​​adopting a new messaging protocol on the company’s devices that would make communication with Android users smoother.

“I don’t hear our users asking us to pay much attention to this at this stage,” Cook said of the introduction of the RCS standard on the iPhone., according to edge. He spoke during the Vox Media Code 2022 event on Wednesday.

Apple uses its own iMessage service.

When LeQuan Hunt of Vox Media complained to Cook that his mother couldn’t watch the videos he sent her because they had different phones, the Apple CEO replied, “Get mom an iPhone.”

Blue and green bubbles, explanation

In the early days of mobile messaging, mobile phone users could send short text messages to each other with a maximum length of 160 characters. It was called SMS or short message service.

MMS, or Multimedia Messaging Service built on top of it, allows users to send a photo or a short video.

Now text messaging is so much more. This is where RCS comes in, which stands for Rich Communication Services.

RKS is new messaging standard used by Google and other telcos, which supports group chats and read receipts, allows users to send higher quality photos and videos, and is end-to-end encrypted, among other things.

If this sounds a lot like iMessage, it’s because this is.

But iMessage is only available to Apple users. When an Android user sends a text message to someone using an iPhone, their message appears as an SMS or MMS message because Apple does not support RCS. Hence the pixelated images and buggy group chats.

Texts sent via iMessage appear as blue bubbles on iPhone, while their SMS/MMS counterparts are green.

Google deployed RCS for Android users in the USA in 2019. Company launched a PR campaign aims to force Apple to adopt RCS, but so far the iPhone maker hasn’t budge.

Apple internal emails revealed executives argue that allowing iMessage on Android devices “would hurt us more than help” and that restricting access to the app to Apple users had a “serious blocking effect,” according to edge.