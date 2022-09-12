Wildlife Conservation aims to preserve charismatic species. It might change

Enlarge this image toggle signature Laura Benshoff/NPR

BINGHAMTON, New York — A soaring bald eagle is mesmerizing. The grizzly growl is awe-inspiring. Floating infernal mage? You may not be able to imagine it.

On a recent hot summer day, biologist Michelle Herman carefully swabs this species of rare giant salamander for an invasive fungus near a tributary of the Susquehanna River. She is part of a small group of biologists, government wildlife specialists, and volunteers supporting the hellbender in this area, where their numbers have drastically dwindled.

“They don’t have many protectors, so I’m happy to be the protector of the hellbenders,” says Herman, who works for The Wetland Trust, a non-profit conservation organization.

Some notable species such as the bald eagle are examples of successful conservation. But thousands of less charismatic species compete for scarce resources in the United States, and around the world, a million of them are threatened with extinction. United Nations.

Amphibians like hellbenders are on the decline for a number of reasons. habitat destruction due to climate change. Hell mages live under giant rocks in clear, fast-flowing streams, where they love to feast on crayfish. Their presence is a sign of good water quality, Herman says.

Existing federal conservation funding only covers about 5% of what is needed to help the more than 12,000 “species most in need of conservation,” including the hellbender. Alliance for American Fish and Wildlife.

Champions of the species have so far harvested resources from the Bronx Zoo and elsewhere to raise them in captivity, microchip tag them, and release them back into the wild. But they have also tried a number of unorthodox tactics to boost the animal’s reputation and raise funding for its conservation.

Peter Petokas, a research fellow at the Clean Water Institute at Lycoming College, created crowdfunding page for work. His work inspired a group of high school students who lobbied the Pennsylvania legislature to have him declared the official state amphibian.

“They borrowed my Hellbender costumewhich is really cool,” says Petokas. After two years of canvassing elected officials, the students were successful. But none of that led to more funding, he says.



Federal funding tends to go to hunting species

Since the 1930s, the US has taxed hunting and licenses, as well as guns, ammunition, and other equipment, to raise money for conservation. In 1950 this model was expanded to include fishing licenses and equipment with Dingell-Johnson law.

Mike Leahy, director of wildlife policy, hunting and fishing for the National Wildlife Federation, says that as a result, money often goes to species that hunters and anglers care for, such as deer and elk.

“There was a gap in getting funding for species that are not being hunted or fished,” he says.

But many of the species identified as in need of conservation are less directly related to humans. Invertebrates such as mollusks and insects, as well as fish and bird species, are endangered in large numbers. US Department of the Interior.

Many conservationists talk about the loss of these species like flying in an airplane, slowly unscrewing each bolt, or playing jenga. Each one that disappears weakens entire ecosystems. But others prefer to think of conservation in a positive way, as an investment.

“I think the real value of preserving a truly rare and unique species is to save it for the future so that everyone else can enjoy it,” says Petokas.



Bill to provide more funding wins bipartisan support

Wildlife advocates hope this imbalance will change soon. A bill called the American Wildlife Restoration Act, which was passed by the House of Representatives earlier this summer, would dramatically increase the federal government’s spending on US wildlife conservation by creating a $1.3 billion annual conservation fund.

Led by Senators Martin Heinrich (DN.M.) and Roy Blunt (R-Missouri), the Senate bill has more than 40 co-sponsors, including 16 Republicans.

“By preserving wildlife habitat, we will also preserve outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing and wildlife watching, which will provide millions of additional jobs,” Blunt said. Earlier this year.



The money will go to state and tribal governments to decide how to spend it. The law also requires 15% of the amount to be supported by federally listed endangered species. But it’s not clear if a bill will be voted on this year that still needs to identify a source of funding to offset the costs of increased environmental spending.

“If it passes, [it] really changes the paradigm. This is a game-changer,” says Sarina Jepsen, director of the Endangered Species Program at the nonprofit invertebrate conservation organization Xerces Society.