Wildfires in California prompt evacuations due to heatwaves in the West

CASTAIC, California. California wildfires flared up in rural areas Wednesday, ripping through dry bush and forcing evacuations as the state sweltered in a heat wave that could last into Labor Day.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees above normal and urged people to help reduce electricity demand by turning their thermostats up to 85 degrees if they are not at home over the holiday weekend. .

The Castaic Route Fire in northwest Los Angeles County raged on some 4,625-acre hills that were dotted with homes. Interstate 5, the main north-south road, was closed by a fire that burned several hundred acres in just a few hours.

According to media reports, a wall of fire rose uphill and smoke billowed thousands of feet into the air as planes dumped water from nearby Kastaik Lake. There were no immediate reports of damage to buildings, but a mobile home park with 94 dwellings was evacuated.

An elementary school was also evacuated. Temperatures in the area reached 107 degrees and wind gusts were as high as 17 mph, according to forecasters.

Eight firefighters were treated for heat-related problems, including six who were sent to hospitals, but they were all in good condition, Los Angeles County Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Ewald said.

More injuries are expected as crews cope with the intense heat, which is expected to last until next week, Ewald said at a press conference on Wednesday evening.

“With heavy fire equipment, with backpacks, dragging hoses, waving tools, people just fail,” he said.



Aircraft will continue to drop water and flame retardants on the flames during the night, Ewald said, and winds could shift northward at night, causing the fire to ignite on its own.

Ewald also said that other fires could start due to the heat wave in Los Angeles County. As a precautionary measure, bulldozers will be deployed in the county on Thursday to lay fire barriers, he said.

“This is a fire that is burning right now. But we have 4,000 square miles of Los Angeles County to consider tomorrow,” he said.

Another fire burned at least four buildings, including a home, and prompted evacuations in the Dulzura neighborhood in eastern San Diego County near the Mexican border. It quickly grew to more than 1,600 acres and prompted evacuation orders for at least 400 homes, authorities said.

State Route 94 was closed. Officials said the Mountain Empire Unified School District will close on Thursday.

US Customs and Border Protection announced that Mexico’s Tecate port of entry closed three hours early Wednesday night due to fire and will not reopen until conditions improve to ensure “travel safety”. Travelers can continue to use the 24-hour Otay Mesa crossing.



No injuries were reported immediately, but there were “lots of close calls” as residents fled, said Capt. Thomas Shutes of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

“We’ve had several 911 calls from people who couldn’t evacuate” because their homes were surrounded by fire, Shuts said. San Diego Union Tribune.

The National Weather Service said many valleys, foothills, mountains and wilderness areas of the state remain at increased risk of fires due to low humidity and high temperatures that have set multiple records in a day. The hottest days are expected to be Sunday and Monday.

Wildfires have flared up across the western states this summer. The largest and deadliest fire in California this year broke out in late July in Siskew County, near the Oregon border. As a result, four people were killed and most of the small settlement on the Klamath River was destroyed.

Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the past three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. In the American West, a 22-year megadrought in 2021 has intensified so much that the region is now experiencing its driest period in at least 1,200 years.