Wildfire in Northern California injures several people and destroyed homes

VIEW, California. Thousands of people remained under evacuation orders Saturday after a wildfire raged in rural Northern California, injuring people and burning an unknown number of homes.

The fire, which started on Friday afternoon at or near a woodworking factory, quickly spread to an area on the northern edge of Vid, but then carried the flames outside the city of about 2,600 people.

The evacuees described heavy smoke and pieces of ash.

Annie Peterson said she was sitting on her front porch next to the Roseburg Forest Products veneer plant when “all of a sudden we heard a big buzz and all that smoke just rolled towards us.”

Very quickly, her house and about a dozen others caught fire. She said members of her church helped evacuate her and her son, who is immobile. She said the smoke and flame scene looked like “the world is coming to an end”.

Susie Brady, spokeswoman for Cal Fire, said several people were injured.

Allison Hendrickson, a spokeswoman for Dignity Health North State Hospitals, said two people were taken to Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta. One was in stable condition and the other was transferred to UC Davis Medical Center, which has a burn unit.

Rebecca Taylor, public relations director for Springfield, Oregon-based Roseburg Forest Products, said it’s unclear if the fire started near or on company property. According to her, a large empty building on the outskirts of the company’s territory burned down. According to her, all employees were evacuated, there were no injuries.

The blaze, dubbed the Mill Fire, was driven by 35 mph (56 km/h) winds and quickly engulfed 4 square miles (10.3 square kilometers) of land.



The flames swept through dry as tinder grass, bushes and logs. About 7,500 people in Vid and several nearby communities received evacuation orders.

Dr. Deborah Heeger, medical director of the Shasta View Nursing Center, said all 23 patients at the facility were evacuated, 20 of them went to local hospitals, and three remained in her own home where hospital beds were set up.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Ciskew County and said a federal grant had been received “to help ensure vital firefighting resources are available.”

Around the time the fire started, a power outage was reported that affected about 9,000 customers and left several thousand without power until late at night, according to the website of the energy company PacifiCorp, which reported the blackout due to the wildfire.

It was the third major wildfire in a few days in California, which has been gripped by an extended drought and is now sweltering in a heat wave that is expected to push temperatures in many areas into the 100-degree mark during Labor Day.

Thousands were also ordered to flee on Wednesday from a fire in Castaic, north of Los Angeles, and a fire in eastern San Diego County near the Mexican border, where two people suffered severe burns and several homes were destroyed. These fires were 56% and 65% contained, respectively, and all evacuations were cancelled.



The heat strained the state’s power grid as people struggled to stay cool. On the fourth day, residents were asked to save electricity on Saturday late and evening hours.

The mill fire burned about an hour from the Oregon border. A second fire broke out near the village of Gazelle a few miles north of the fire on Friday. The mountain fire burned over 2 square miles (6 square kilometers), but no injuries or damage to buildings were reported.

In recent years, the entire region has repeatedly experienced devastating forest fires. The mill fire broke out just 30 miles (48 km) southeast of where the McKinney fire broke out in late July, the state’s deadliest of the year. As a result, four people were killed and dozens of houses were destroyed.

Olga Hood fled her home in Vida on Friday as smoke billowed from a nearby hill.

Because of the notorious gusts of wind rushing through the city at the foot of Mount Shasta, she did not wait for the evacuation order. She packed her documents, medicines and some more, her granddaughter Cynthia Jones said.

“With the wind in Vida, everything moves so fast. This is bad,” her granddaughter Cynthia Jones said by phone from her home in Medford, Oregon. “It’s not uncommon on a typical day for wind gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour. As a child, I was swept into the stream.

Hood’s home, nearly three decades old, was spared last year’s fire and the devastating Boles fire that swept through the city eight years ago, destroying more than 160 buildings, mostly houses.

According to Jones, Hood was in tears as she discussed the fire at a relative’s house in the village of Granada. She was unable to collect photographs that were important to her late husband.

Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the past three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. Over the past five years, California has experienced the largest and most destructive wildfires in the history of the state.