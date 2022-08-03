New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov Reportedly returned to the United States after being denied entry on two separate occasions, he eventually returned to his native Russia in 2017 amid allegations that he had purchased a fake military ID.

Kaprizov, who signed a five-year, $45 million deal with the Wild last year, returned to the US over the weekend and is expected to travel to Minnesota on Tuesday. The Athletic reported Citing league sources.

The outlet previously reported that the 23-year-old winger was denied entry after trying to leave Dubai and the Caribbean islands before returning to Russia.



Additional reports over the past few months have suggested that Kaprizov Wanted in Russia In 2017, General Manager Bill Guerin said last month that he had purchased a fake military ID, but there was no basis for such an allegation.

“We’re trying to find as much information as we can … I don’t even know how reliable it is [report] There is,” he said at the time, via ESPN.

According to ESPN, it remains unclear whether Kaprizov will be able to leave Russia on a US work visa or through another military deferment. His last waiver expired on June 30.

News of the arrival in the US comes amid uncertainty surrounding Kaprizov’s future Philadelphia Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov He was sent to a remote military base in northern Russia last month after being arrested for planning to evade military service.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.