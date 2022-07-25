Wigman and Gerhardsson will allow players to talk in the semi-finals of the Euro

The last time Sarina Wigman faced Peter Gerhardsson in the semi-finals of a major tournament, she left the Swedish manager in a melancholy mood.

“I feel empty,” Gerhardsson said after his team’s 1-0 extra-time loss to then-managed Wigman’s Netherlands at the 2019 World Cup in France. “Emotionally, I was just numb.”

Three years later, the Sweden coach has regained his zest for life and is looking to redeem that disappointment as his players prepare to take on Wigman’s England at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night and a place in the Euro 22 final at Wembley on Sunday beckons.

However, if Gerhardsson – the sole surviving male coach of the tournament – seeks redemption, so does the Liones team, seeking revenge on the hardened foes they have struggled to destroy in recent years.

Indeed, while Wigman’s Netherlands were coming close to a 2019 final defeat against the United States in Lyon with a 2-0 scoreline, Sweden found the Côte d’Azur sunshine fully restored when they won the match for third place, defeating Phil Neville’s England with score 2:1 in Nice.

In advance, Neville was so confident that he would win a bronze medal that he joked about buying a special lamp that could best illuminate this prize in his family home. After a tough day when Kosovar influencers Aslani and Sofia Jakobsson scored, he called the match “nonsense” but pain showed on his face.

After all, eight months earlier, Neville accused Gerhardsson and his players of “spoiling my Christmas” after what he described as a “heartbreaking” 2-0 friendly defeat at Rotherham.

A few miles down the road in Sheffield on Tuesday night, Wigman is not burdened with such historical or emotional baggage. After 10 months at the helm of the Liones, she has yet to get over the loss and remains on target to complete the team’s run of three semi-final outings in their last trio of exhibition tournaments.

Although she is always polite and pleasant to look at, during her media appearances she speaks very little of substance and has so far avoided detailed conversations with journalists, which were previously common during these events.

This means that no one knows too much about the 52-year-old woman from The Hague, except for the smallest details – she is married, has two daughters and reads only non-fiction books – and, at least as long as England continues to win, this feeling the mystique perhaps serves her well.

Stina Blackstenius is one of Sweden’s biggest attacking threats. Photo: Jan Kruger/UEFA/Getty Images

Her signature demeanor even sparked speculation that the “Sarina suit” – an £80 combination of dark pants and an £80 Marks and Spencer jacket paired with a button-down white blouse and white trainers – could spark a fashion trend in much the same way like Sarina’s costume. England menswear manager Gareth Southgate once boosted vest sales.

However, unlike Southgate, Wigman has yet to experience adversity. The woman who led the Netherlands to Euro 2017 glory on her first international appearance has never lost a European Championship match, even if her uncharacteristic burst of relief at last week’s final whistle against Spain confirmed she was very close. to that.

While she may have been buoyed by Sweden’s disappointing 1-0 victory over Belgium in their last eight matches, this game promises to be very different. While the Belgians were sitting deep, defending in large numbers, England’s advance should open up opportunities for counterattacks.

Stina Blackstenius Striker (Arsenal)



It may not have been the tournament Blackstenius had hoped for – the 26-year-old has only one goal – but she will relish the opportunity to help her country reach the European Championship final for the first time since 2001. Blackstenius joined Arsenal in January and had a prolific period, scoring six goals in 11 league matches. She will be eager to rediscover her goal-scoring ability on a night when the stakes are high.

In four matches of the Swedish national team, Lindal missed only twice. In an alternate universe, she would have shown off her abilities on the other end by playing as a hitter in her youth. Lindahl helped Chelsea win their first major trophy in 2015 in a league and cup double and secure a second double in 2018. Beth Mead could give up her job if the Lionesses reach the final on Sunday.

Aslani has always been an attacking threat. Her three assists put her joint at the top of the list along with Meade and Fran Kirby, and her role as set-piece taker should also be taken into account. She was pivotal in helping Sweden defeat Belgium in the quarter-finals when her superb serve caused chaos, which Linda Sembrant took advantage of to win the game in stoppage time.

Eriksson, who was out due to injury for three months until mid-March, started every game in this tournament. Her 84% passing accuracy was vital to the team and her defensive qualities shone whether she was used in the back three, on the left flank, or in the center of a four-man defence. Eriksson is familiar with all of England's Women's Super League strikers, including teammate Kirby.

Against gifted strikers like AC Milan’s Aslani, Barcelona’s Fridolina Rolfo and Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius, Wigman’s defense must be at its best.

It will be intriguing to see if England manager replaces left-back Rachel Daly, who has struggled with Spain, and Gerhardsson’s likely line-up presents another unknown.

The 62-year-old with a long history of men’s play has favored a 4-2-3-1 formation of late, but could try to negate English wingers Beth Mead and Lauren Hemp by switching to a 3-4-4 formation. 3, which marked Sweden’s rise to second place in the FIFA World Rankings. “I can change my mind,” Gerhardsson jokes about his frequent schema changes. “I don’t always trust myself.”

English supporters are divided on whether Wigman should replace currently non-scoring record holder Ellen White with Alessia Russo, but it is believed that much depends on whether Mille Bright again becomes the cornerstone of defense.

Bright’s dominance has been a recurring theme in Euro 2022, but she and the rest of the Liones team, who still have little exposure to set pieces, will need to maintain maximum focus whenever Jonna Andersson and her team send in dead balls.

Five of Sweden’s nine tournament goals have come from standard play, and Gerhardsson has honed his execution since taking over from Pia Sundheij five years ago.

His coaching gave the extremely consistent, highly organized team a certain physical, distinctly street edge; Tellingly, Sweden hasn’t lost since losing to Canada in the final of the Tokyo Olympics on penalties last summer.

With a similarly indomitable England of late, something will have to give way in Sheffield, where storylines could involve six players from Sweden, including Blackstenius, Chelsea’s Magdalena Eriksson and Everton’s Hannah Bennison, who all play in the WSL.

Whatever happens, both managers are likely to deliberately keep a low profile. As Gerhardsson says: “I’m constantly chasing perfection, but the players are always in the spotlight. It’s about them.”